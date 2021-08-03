Refer-a-Friend to SGTC and be entered to win one semester of FREE Tuition

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is currently registering students for Fall Semester. Current and new students, who refer or encourage a friend or family member to attend South Georgia Technical College and he or she enrolls, can be entered to win one semester of FREE Tuition this fall plus have the chance to receive a grant or scholarship and free SGTC marketing items.

Fall semester begins August 18th at SGTC. A registration and orientation day is planned for Monday, August 16th at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus and at the Crisp County Center LaPorte auditorium in Cordele. Students can apply online at www.southgatech.edu or in-person at the Americus and Crisp County campus. Refer-a-Friend fliers are available at the college or can be requested by emailing: sgtc411@southgatech.edu.

Individuals who refer or encourage a friend or family member to attend South Georgia Technical College for Fall Semester 2021 will be entered into a drawing for one semester of FREE Tuition to be applied toward Fall 2021 tuition and fees! Applications can be accessed on the SGTC website, www.southgatech.edu or the SGTC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthGaTech and mailed to “Refer-a-Friend”, South Georgia Technical College, 900 South Georgia Tech Parkway, Americus GA 31709 or emailed to sgtc411@southgatech.edu.

First time students are urged to attend and fill out applications as well as financial aid forms and register for classes. For more information contact the admissions office in Americus at 229-931-2394 or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.

South Georgia Technical College has been ranked as the number one Community College in Georgia for 2020 and 2021. SGTC offers students the Complete College Experience and is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing. The college offers outstanding academic program, nationally ranked intercollegiate athletics, and student activities.

SGTC has over 200 associate of applied science degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit. The college has a 99% job placement rating for graduates and short-term certificate of credit programs can be completed in just eight weeks and lead to the career of a lifetime. Visit www.southgatech.edu for more information.