Sumter Cycling presents First Saturday Ride

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling presents its First Saturday Ride to take place on Saturday, August 7, beginning at 218 Mockingbird Dr. in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood of Americus at 10:30 a.m.

Riders can choose between two rides: the 14-mile or the 24-mile route towards Plains. After the ride is over, riders can enjoy a BBQ lunch from 2 Dukes BBQ, courtesy of Sumter Cycling. A quick RSVP response will help Sumter Cycling to provide the right amount of food.

For more information, contact Sumter Cycling by going to www.sumtercycling.org.