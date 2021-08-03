August 3, 2021

  • 73°
Sumter Cycling presents its First Saturday Ride, which will take place this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Hidden Lakes neighborhood. There will be two routes that riders can choose: a 14-mile route and a 24-mile route. Both routes will finish in Plains. Photo by Sumter Cycling

Sumter Cycling presents First Saturday Ride

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:37 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling presents its First Saturday Ride to take place on Saturday, August 7, beginning at 218 Mockingbird Dr. in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood of Americus at 10:30 a.m.

Riders can choose between two rides: the 14-mile or the 24-mile route towards Plains. After the ride is over, riders can enjoy a BBQ lunch from 2 Dukes BBQ, courtesy of Sumter Cycling. A quick RSVP response will help Sumter Cycling to provide the right amount of food.

For more information, contact Sumter Cycling by going to www.sumtercycling.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records