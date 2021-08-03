Sumter Cycling presents First Saturday Ride
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling presents its First Saturday Ride to take place on Saturday, August 7, beginning at 218 Mockingbird Dr. in the Hidden Lakes neighborhood of Americus at 10:30 a.m.
Riders can choose between two rides: the 14-mile or the 24-mile route towards Plains. After the ride is over, riders can enjoy a BBQ lunch from 2 Dukes BBQ, courtesy of Sumter Cycling. A quick RSVP response will help Sumter Cycling to provide the right amount of food.
For more information, contact Sumter Cycling by going to www.sumtercycling.org.
You Might Like
Former Schley County Wildcats take to the field to rekindle fond football memories
ELLAVILLE, GA – In Friday, July 30, several former Schley County High School football players from as recent as last... read more