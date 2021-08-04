Phoebe Sumter COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By Marcus Johnson

AMERICUS – Fueled by the super-contagious delta variant, COVID-19 is once again raging in South Georgia. The number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals is spiking at a rate we have not seen since the earliest days of the pandemic. The attached graphic shows Phoebe’s latest numbers, including 80 hospitalized in Albany and 9 in Americus. You can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website for the latest infection and vaccination numbers statewide and by county. (https://dph.georgia.gov/)

Please do your part to reduce the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and social distancing. #CombatCovid