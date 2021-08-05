August 6, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/2 to 8/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:26 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Amaru Shakur (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
  • Gilliam, Donald Eugene (In Jail), 37, Affray (Fighting)
  • Mims, Melissa Ann (Bonded Out), 36, Failure to Appear
  • Robinson, Charlie Ed (In Jail), 60, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Thomas, Jeramiah Marquise (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Welch, Scott Riley (In Jail), 33. Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor
  • Bess, Tommy Lee (In Jail), 57, Robbery/Simple Battery
  • Jessica Elizabeth (In Jail), 43, Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass
  • Harrington, George (In Jail), 54, Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Simmons, Correy Anderson (Bonded Out), 27, Failure to Appear
  • Whitlock, Ashley Nicole (In Jail), 33, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report

8/3

  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, Speeding
  • 1354 Brady Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Speeding/No proof of insurance/Expired Registration or Title
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
  • 500 West Lamar St. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 0 Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
  • Hwy 280 near Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop/Driver was issued a warning
  • Leslie City Grocery, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
  • Hwy 280 East at Hwy 19 South, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
  • N Bailey Ave., Failure for Moped rider to wear a helmet
  • 476 Lamar Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 213 New Era Rd., Livestock in Road
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Citation for speeding/Warning for no license on person
  • GA Hwy 3 at South GA Tech Parkway, Assist Motorist
  • 296 West Rock Hill Dr., Bad Child
  • 343 Sam Bradley Rd., Suspicious Person/Warrant Service
  • 222 Edgewood Dr., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 201 B Graham St., Subject with alered mental status

8/4

  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
  • Perfect Care, Suspicious Person
  • 2153 Flintside Dr., Harassing Phone calls
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
  • 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Intermediate, Information for officer
  • US Highway 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Warning for failure to obey yield sign
  • District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 500 West Lamar St. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or stolen tag
  • Millard Fuller Blvd. at Ashby Street, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • North Lee St. at Ashby St., Warning for break light out
  • 154B County Road 361, Overdose
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 153 Flintside Dr., Information for officer

8/5

  • 455 GA Hwy 280 W, Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 49 North at GA Hwy 195, Warning for expired registration

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Monts, Michael, 53, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/2

  • 305 Prince Ave. at Rainey’s Automobiles at 3:52 p.m., Unauthorized use of financial transaction
  • Breath of Life Ministries at 4:39 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 141A Cherokee St. at 7:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1118 E. Lamar St. at Advance Auto Parts at 11:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 204 Prince St. at Salvation Army at 1:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 116F Country Club Dr. at Country Club Apartments at 2:33 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:39 a.m. , Miscellaneous Report
  • 509 South MLK Blvd at 10:36 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 125 US 280 Perry Brothers Oil and Tire Company at 2:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 107 Hudson St. at Global Graphics 1:22 p.m., Public Indecency/Criminal Trespass
  • 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home at 3:40 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K Gas Station at 5:15 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 245 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 6:16 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

 

