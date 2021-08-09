SGTC encourages students to sign up for Fall Semester

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College sent out hundreds of acceptance letters to new students for its upcoming Fall Semester beginning with the word “Congratulations!” South Georgia Technical College’s Fall Semester begins August 18th.

The college is removing potential enrollment obstacles by waiving entrance exams and even if individuals did not receive a letter, the college will help get students accepted and enrolled! And enrolling students will receive FREE SGTC “Changing Lives” t-shirts while supplies last.

“This is a perfect time to begin or restart your higher educational career,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “Individuals with hands-on skills are in high demand across the country right now. South Georgia Technical College graduates have a 99% job placement rating and come with a guarantee that if you and an employer agree that the employee is deficient in one or more competencies as defined in the standards, South Georgia Technical College will retain that employee at no instructional cost to the employee or employer. That is a win-win situation for students and employers.”

New and existing students are encouraged to attend South Georgia Tech’s in-person Fall Semester orientation and registration on August 16th at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus and at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the Crisp County Campus in Cordele. Orientation and registration should take approximately an hour and a half but students can complete orientation online at: www.southgatech.edu.

The in-person Orientation for new students will be held in the Pope Center on the Americus campus with registration to follow in their respective program areas. Parents, students, and guests can attend the orientation and informational sessions. The Crisp County Center students will begin in the auditorium on the campus on Midway Road.

On-campus housing and cafeteria service will be available Fall Semester. South Georgia Technical College offers a variety of financial aid through grants and scholarships to qualifying students including the HOPE Career Grant, HOPE Scholarship and federal PELL grant. The HOPE Career Grant provides an opportunity for students to complete a program of study leading to a high demand career. The HOPE Career Grant pays 100 percent of the cost of tuition for one and two-year technical programs of study. The HOPE grant, HOPE Scholarship and federal PELL grant options are also available as well as grants and scholarships from the SGTC Foundation.

There are over 200 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate or credit programs available at South Georgia Technical College. To learn more about the academic programs and the different financial aid opportunities, visit the website at www.southgatech.edu.

Students can also apply online at www.southgatech.edu and click on “Apply Now.” For more information contact the Americus admissions office at 229-931-2394 or the Crisp County office at 229-271-4040. Individuals can also contact Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu in Americus or Admissions Coordinator Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu in Cordele.