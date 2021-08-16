August 16, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/13 to 8/16/21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:33 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Callaway, Antonio Germaine (In Jail), 39, Southwestern Probation
  • Combs, Fontez (In Jail), 20, Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family Violence/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree Family Violence/Theft by receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor
  • Gibson, Cynthia Louann (In Jail), 49, Illegal Possession of controlled substance/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowingly driving a motor vehicle with a canceled or suspended license or revoked registration/Possession drug related object
  • Hoston, Dontavious Marquis (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation/Criminal Trespass/Harassing Phone calls/Stalking/Marijuana Possession-less than an oz./Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • House, Michael Branden, 36, Weekender
  • Miller, Quintavious Tyron (In Jail), 26, Manufacturing and Distributing Synthetic Cannabinoid (Pot).
  • Morgan, Kewan Lequient (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation/
  • Robinson, Timothy Lewis (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required/Driving while unlicensed
  • Wilson, Michael Jonathan (In Jail), 20, DUI-Alcohol under age of 21/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Possession of open alcohol container/Furnishing tobacco products to minors – Misdemeanor/Possession alcoholic beverage under age of 21

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident reports

8/13

  • GA Hwy 280 E near Felder St., warning for expired registration
  • SGTC Parkway, warning for expired tag
  • US Hwy 280 W at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • GA Hwy 30 W at Magnolia Ct., warning for speeding
  • Old Plains Hwy off Hwy 280 W, Improper left turn
  • McLittle Bridge Rd, one mile off Hwy 377, seat belt violation/litering from a motor vehicle
  • Southerfield Rd. at Georgia Power Parking, warning for speeding
  • Rainbow Terrace Astro, Alarm Activation
  • 637 Thomas Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 1106 Logan Store Rd., Information for officer
  • 746 Highway 19 South, Domestic Disturbance
  • 631 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 146 Katherine Lane, Theft
  • Hwy 19 N at MM 14, warning for speeding
  • Hwy 19 at MM 14, citation for speeding
  • Hwy 19 and Shore Dr., Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Citation for speeding
  • Flintside Dr. near Fish Road, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1979 Hwy 308, Alarm Activation
  • Youngs Mill Rd. near McMath Mill Rd., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 280 E at Williams Rd., Warning for tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Lamar St., Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Warning for defective headlight
  • US Hwy 280 E at Williams Rd., Tail light requirements
  • Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, warnings for headlight out/tail light out/suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 377 at McLittle Bridge Rd., warning for tag light
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 17, warnings for headlights out/tail light out and for no license on person
  • Hwy 19 S at Arch Helms Rd., warning issued for speeding

8/14

  • 159 Bumphead Rd. Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 12, warning for tag light out
  • West Robin Hill Dr., Loud Music
  • 129 Packing House Rd., Theft
  • 201B Graham St., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 17, Assist Motorist/Driving while license suspended or revoked/knowingly driving vehicle on suspended or revoked license/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Drug Related Object
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 25, citation for speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 S at MM 07, warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 at District Line Rd., Speeding
  • Hwy 280 E at District Line Rd., Citation for speeding
  • Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • Hwy 49 at MM 24, warning for speeding
  • 4264 US Hwy 280 E NU-Image, Improper parking
  • 213 W. Church St., VIN Inspection
  • 127 Odum Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • 122 Southland Rd. Unit 1, Domestic Disturbance
  • Lee St. at First UMC, warning for passing in a no passing zone
  • 776 Highway 27 E, Roadway Blocked tree in road
  • Lane Subdivision Rd., Roadway Blocked/tree in road
  • GA Mile 3 at Mile Marker 14, Citation for speeding
  • 403 GA Hwy 45 South, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Fox Stephens Rd., warning for tag light out
  • W Rock Hill Dr. and Wild Azalea, Shots Fired
  • GA Hwy 49 at Fox Stephens Rd., warning for tail light out
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Pride Estates, Verbal warning in reference to tail light requirements
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 25, citation for speeding/warning for expired registration

8/15

  • GA Hwy 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Loud Music
  • 1664 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 S at Magnolia St., Warning for suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 3 at Patterson St., Hit and Run
  • 1574 Hwy 49 N, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 122 South Forty, Alarm Activation
  • 2456 Hwy 30 W, Information for officer
  • 0 Upper River Rd., warning for speeding
  • Hwy 30 W, Warning citation for speeding
  • 1664 Upper River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Welfare Check
  • 587 GA Hwy 30 West, Neighbor Dispute
  • Hwy 19 South at Granny’s Kitchen, Citation for speeding
  • 168 Floyd Rd., Warrant Service

8/16

  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, warning for tag light violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 24, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 377 at Columbia Avenue, warning for tag light out
  • 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

8/13

  • Knollwood Dr. Apr. 2F at 12:56 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Anthony St. at 2:25 a.m., Drug activity
  • W. Forsyth St. at 6:13 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boat Group at 12:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Hillside Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • North Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus at 4:20 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:54 p.m., Damage to Property
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 6:07 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Snider Auto Care at 5 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • McCoy Hill Park areas at 11:03 a.m., Drug Activity

8/14

  • South Lee St. at 4:55 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Hosanna Circle at Easter Morning Subdivision at 8:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • B Patterson St. at 2:03 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Sharon Circle at 5:56 a.m., Criminal Trespass

8/15

  • Magnolia Village Apt. G at 12:11 p.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Hwy 19 N at Patterson St. at 1:07 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop
  • East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 10:15 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation/Criminal Trespass/Harassing Phone calls/Stalking/Marijuana Possession-less than an oz./Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Carver St. at 10:30 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 1:15 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Gailey Plaza at 1:05 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
  • Ashby St. at 1:15 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony
  • Church St. and Brown St. at 5:33 p.m., DUI-Alcohol under age of 21/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Possession of open alcohol container/Furnishing tobacco products to minors – Misdemeanor/Possession alcoholic beverage under age of 21
  • Dismuke St. at 6:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Westside Dr. at 11:21 p.m., Animal Complaint

 

 

 

 

 

