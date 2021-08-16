Phoebe Sumter Medical Center visitation update

***VISITATION UPDATE*** (Monday, August 16, 2021) — Emergency Room visitation has been suspended at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Some exceptions apply: end-of-life situations, patients with special needs and minors under the age of 18. If you meet one of the mentioned exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed and all visitors must stay with the patient during the visit. We apologize for the inconvenience.

