August 17, 2021

Area Beat Report 8/16 to 8/17

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Smith, Laqwela (In Jail), 35, City Bench Warrant/City Probation/Simple Battery on a Peace Officer

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office media incident reports

8/16

  • GA Hwy 377 at Columbia Avenue, Warning for tag light out
  • 357 RW Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for stop light violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for tag light violation
  • GA Hwy 19 at Raymond Rd.
  • 200 Industrial Blvd. at Sumter Middle School, Possession of Marijuana
  • 896 Tallent Store Rd., VIN Inspection
  • 1038 Little Bear Branch Rd., Mobile Home VIN Inspection
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 Lot O Pride Estates, VIN Inspection at Mobile Home
  • 308 Ellis Rd., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 27, Warning for expired registration, LPR Generated
  • 164 Briar Patch Circle, Identity Theft
  • 201 Carter St., Burglary Attempt
  • 121 Tarver St., Mental Subject/Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Lakeshore Marina, Suspicious Person/Suspicious Vehicle

8/17

  • 404 Waymon St., Alarm Activation
  • Plains Welcome Center, Suspicious Vehicle

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Kingsley, Awukanna, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Perry, Shanautica Sade, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Smith, Laqwela Santrell, 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No insurance/Contempt of Court/City Probation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/16

  • 105 South Dudley St. at Southwestern Circle at 12:21 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No insurance/Contempt of Court/City Probation
  • 1035 East Forsyth St. at Hometown Healthcare at 11:23 a.m., Missing Person
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:02 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 105 South Dudley St. at Southwestern Circle at 5:31 p.m., City Probation
  • 706B McGarrah St. at 6:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 914 Davenport St. at 6:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1206 S. MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn at 9:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

