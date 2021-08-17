Healthy Sumter to offer free Mental Health First Aid Training

From Marcus Johnson, Director of Community Relations and Customer Service, Phoebe Sumter Medical

AMERICUS – Healthy Sumter will be offering free mental health first aid training for residents of Sumter County. The training will be conducted by the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center and will take place on Friday, August 27, 2021 and Saturday, September 18, 2021. Both sessions will be virtual and will be from 10 am to 2 pm. I have attached a jpeg and pdf of the flyer.

The training will cover common signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance abuse, how to interact with a person in crisis and how to connect the person with help.

All sessions are virtual. There are ten spots available for the August 27 training and 20 spots for the September 18 training. Please contact me at (229) 931-6812 or mjohnson@phoebehealth.com if you are interested in securing a spot.