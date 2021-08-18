Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Celebrates Her 94th Birthday!

Staff Reports #MrsCarterBirthday and be sure to tag us @RCICaregiving across Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Please also forward this message to your networks and encourage your friends and colleagues to join us in wishing Mrs. Carter a happy birthday. Send your birthday wishes for Mrs. Carter using the hashtagand be sure to tag usacross, andPlease also forward this message to your networks and encourage your friends and colleagues to join us in wishing Mrs. Carter a happy birthday. On Wednesday, August 18th, Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be celebrating 94 years of an extraordinary life with close family and friends in her hometown of Plains, Georgia. To honor this very special occasion, there will be a renaming of South Bond Street in downtown Plains to the “Rosalynn Carter Trail.” Alongside this renaming ceremony, a dedication of the new “Rosalynn Smith Carter Childhood Garden” will also be held on Friday, August 20th. Please join us in wishing Mrs. Carter a most joyful and memorable birthday as we honor her story and a lifetime of achievements.