Area Beat Report 8/18 to 8/20

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:13 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Jones, Travon Xavier (In Jail), 33, Failure to obey stop sign/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/Possession of Firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Receipt, Possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of substances with intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor
  • Slaton, Malik Darrel (In Jail), 20, Failure to Appear
  • Wilson, James Reid (In Jail), 44, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Knight, James Jamare (Rebook), 30, back for court

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

8/18

  • 300 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704, 911 Hangup
  • 343 Middle River Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 119 Bear Branch Rd., Welfare Check
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Stolen or lost tag
  • 808 Upper River Rd., Information for Officer
  • Lamar Rd. at District Line Rd., Welfare Check
  • 155 Stonewall Dr., Welfare Check
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 153 5th St., Information for Officer
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
  • Confederate St. at Johnson St., Suspicious Person

8/19

  • 393 Three Bridges Rd., Information for officer
  • 175 Holley St., Civil Matter
  • 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 132 Main St. at Honey Hush Salon, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South near Salters Mill Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • 149 S. Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Sumter County Lec, Child Molestation
  • Upper River Rd. at District Line Rd., Accident
  • 185 South Freeman Avenue, Welfare Check
  • 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 144 Harvey Priddy Rd., Theft
  • GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 1, Citation for Speeding

8/20

  • GA Hwy 27 E about Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 20, Warning for Speeding

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Mathis, Melinda D., 50, DUI-Refusal
  • Richards, Krista Renee, 21, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

8/18

  • 1206 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 1:14 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • 412 Cherokee St. at 2:01 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 232 Wanda Way at 7:29 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 111 Matthews Dr. at Caravelle Boat Group at 10:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 12:15 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:19, 2:22, 2:25, 2:28 and 2:31 p.m., Incidents of Contempt of Court
  • 120 West Church St. at Georgia Department of Labor at 10:01 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 109 Magnolia Ct. at Magnolia Village Apartments at 1:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Cotton Ave. at 7:35 p.m., Vehicle Colliding with object
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:55 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Murphy Mill Rd. at 11:04 p.m., Discharging firearms in city linits
  • 107 Grand Avenue at 11:58 p.m., Missing Person

8/19

  • E. Forsyth St. at Hwy 27 East at 1:43 a.m., DUI-Refusal
  • 1425 South Lee St. at 3:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 104 Aaron Snipes Sr. Dr. at United Holiness Church at 5:43 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 904-C Moore Circle Unknown at 10:10 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 4:30 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 102 Apple Blossom Lane at 9:57 p.m., Domestic Dispute

8/20

  • Cherokee St. at 12:46 a.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
  • East Glessner at Elm Avenue at 1:39 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/Possession of Firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Receipt, Possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of substances with intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor

 

 

