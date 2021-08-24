Furlow Charter School’s middle and high school scholars to utilize distance learning

Furlow Charter School’s (FCS) middle and high schools will be utilizing distance learning until August 31, 2021. FCS has an established safety and mitigation policy secondary to COVID-19. As per the policy, the school will employ safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with a distance learning module. Executive Director, Lezley Anderson, reports, “Based on today’s calculation of COVID-19-related absences, we are above the threshold for remaining in person based on our Phased Plan for School Operations. Scholars in grades 6-12 are receiving letters today and parents are being notified via email, text and phone through automated messenger that they will need to work from home until August 31st. We will send them notification on that date of the updated calculations, and if we are below the 7.5% requirement to return, we will happily welcome them back in the building.” Dr. Anderson went on to add, “We need our scholars at school! Our families can help us by masking up outside of school like we are inside the school, as well as getting as many people in their families vaccinated as possible. We are currently working on scheduling a vaccination opportunity for our school family to help us reduce the need for school closures.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

