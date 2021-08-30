Area Beat Report 8/26 to 8/29
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Calloway, Antonio Germaine, 39, Weekender
- Gosa, Robert Martin (Bonded Out), 48, Disorderly Conduct
- House, Michael Brandon (Released), 36, Weekender
- Mack, McArthurd (In Jail), 38, False statements or writings, Concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government
- McGowan, Gergory Ladarius (In Jail), 23, Speeding/Attempting to flee from a police officer/Failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Reckless Driving/Failure to have license on person
- Norton, Christopher Owen (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 19, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Prather, Treveuss Jyquan (Bonded Out), 17, Theft By Taking – Felony/Theft By shoplifting
- Smith, Edward Howard (In Jail), 55, Failure to Appear
- Thomas, Felisha Diane (In Jail), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements
- Westbrook, Anthony Deon (In Jail), 26, Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/26
- US Hwy 280 E at MP 31, Citation for speeding
- 122 Southland Rd. Lot 1, Animal Complaint
- 279 Old Plains Hwy, Domestic Disturbance
- 145 Dogwood Dr. Information for officer
- 371 US Highway 280 West, Bad Child
- 137 Indian Rd., Welfare Check
- 304 Johnson St., Suspicious Person
8/27
- GA Hwy 27 E at Mile Marker 21, Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 E at MP 30, Warning for passing in no passing zone
- GA Hwy 27 E near Plum Hill, Livestock in Road
- Sumter Elementary School parking lot, Accident Report
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center ER, Animal Complaint
- 163 Harnage Dr., Information for officer
- 180 Pine Level Rd., Deer Accident Report
- Forsyth at Dudley, Warning for hands free device
- Hwy 49 N at MM 33, Warning for break lights
- Hwy 49 N at MM 26, Warning for move over law
- Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Warning for speeding
- 199 Southland Road, Unsecured Door
- Hwy 19 South at MM 5, Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 West at Iris Dr., Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 West at County Line Rd., warning for speeding
- 105 5th St., Suicide Threat
- Hwy 280 West at Wise Rd., Warning for speeding
- 227 Tom Summers Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- US 19 N at SGT Parkway, Warning for tag light
- 138 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 362 US Hwy 280 W, Welfare Check
- North Hampton St. at W. Lamar St. at 1800 Restaurant, Warning in reference to no license on person
- US Hwy 19 North near Mile Post 17, Assist Another Agency
8/28
- US Highway 19 North at Rucker St., Warning in reference to taillight requirements
- 2757 Hwy 27 East, Accident Report
- 773 Flintside Dr., Unruly Juvenile
- 268 Wise Road, Harassing Phone Calls
- 160 Floyd Rd., Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
- 222 Lexington Circle, Alarm Activation
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 304, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at Albany Annex, Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 49 South at Harper Subdivision, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 100 Cantey Dr., Loud Music
- 708 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
- 386 Hwy 280 West at Lot A, Threats
8/29
- 808 Highway 27 E at MM 18 and Overlook Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 at Wise Rd., Expired or no registration or title/Failure to have license on person/No proof of insurance/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 153 Sixth St., Suspicious Vehicle
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23, citation for speeding
- 1638 Hwy 27 East, 911 Hangup
- GA Highway 30 at District Line Rd., Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Huntington Rd., warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 30 at District line Rd., warnings for headlight out and tag light out
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, warning for broken taillight lens
- 681 Shiloh Rd., Civil Disturbance
- 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Bad Child
8/30
- 414 Bond St. Lot B, Burglary Attempt
- GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 19, Warnings for headlight out, no proof of insurance and suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 18, warning for taillight out
- Brookdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Improper Backing/Failure to have license on person/No proof of insurance/Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jackson, Christopher Monroe (In Jail), 18, City Probation
- Jones, Lary Hank Allen (Released), 26, Probation Violation
- Kendrick, Michael Jay (In Jail), 29, Forgery – 4th Degree checks under $1,500.00/Illegal possession of schedule controlled substance/Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Mullins, Fabian Terrell (In Jail), 19, Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
