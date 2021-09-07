Area Beat Report 9/3 to 9/7
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barron, Stephen Bernard (In Jail), 45, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear
- Bess, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Parole Violation/Probation Violation
- Bradley, Dakarion Montray (In Jail), 17, Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of pistol or revolver by person under the age of 18.
- Brown, Ja’kyrah Nicole (In Jail), 19, Robbery/Failure to Appear
- Cross, Lashan Renae (In Jail), 41, Forgery – 4th degree-checks under $1,500.00
- Dawson, Russell (Bonded Out), 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI – Drugs/Alcohol/Speeding
- Dodson, Kenyatta Renee (In Jail), 28, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Battery
- Eggers, Shane Dustin (In Jail), 42, Failure to Appear
- Hernandez, Angel Eduardo (Bonded Out), 42, Driving while unlicensed/Failure to yield right of way, turning
- Lewis, Jereme Morell (Bonded Out), 35, Failure to Appear
- Lincoln, Carlteria Jasmen (In Jail), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Registration and license requirements
- Mahome, Antonious Dibiase (In Jail), 39, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Drugs & Alcohol/Probation Violation
- Munson, Lonnie Rashad (Bonded Out), 31, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Speeding/Possession of open alcohol container
- Neal, Lashonda Dianna (In Jail), 36, Forgery – 1st Degree/Criminal Trespass/Giving false name. address or birthdate to police officer
- Nobles, Jessica Lynn (Bonded Out), 50, DUI-Alcohol
- Parker, Andrew Miguel (Bonded Out), 22, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Phillips, Benjamin Chance (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation
- Prince, James Edward (Rebook), 25, Back For Court
- Shelley, Jeffery Darnell (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third Degree
- Stafford, Tony Lee (In Jail), 53, Failure to Appear
- Wingate, Robert William (In Jail), 38, Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/3
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 25, Assist Motorist
- 105 Confederate St., Suspicious Person
- 386 GA Hwy 280 W, Vehicle Theft
- Rock Hill and West Rock Hill, Probation Violation
- 2548 GA Hwy 49 S, Neighbor Dispute
- 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 North about Freeman Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 226 McLittle Bridge Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1329 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm activation
- 900 Block of GA Hwy 30 West, Abandoned Vehicle
- 775 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
- 1949 GA Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
- 149 Grover Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 222 Lexington Circle, Suspicious Person
- 187 Sylvan Place, Information for officer
- 110 U.S. Hwy 280 West, Suicide Threat
9/4
- 241 Buttercup Lane, Alarm Activation
- U.S. Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Citation for Speeding
- 247 GA Hwy 27 East, Civil Matter
- 300 Block of Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd., Shots Fired
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 705, Assist Another Agency
- U.S. Hwy 19 at Magnolia St., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 383 Highway 280 west, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/warnings for broken tail light lens and driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of name or address change
- 138 North Village Dr., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 377 at MM 08, Accident Involving Deer
9/5
- 418 North Spring Creek Circle, Theft
- McLittle Bridge Rd., Roadway Blocked
- Church St. at Miller Fullard Dr., Verbal warning for expired revalidation decal
- Lamar St. at Reese St., Warning for Speeding
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Bridge, No Parking Zone
- 126 GA Highway 195 North, Animal Complaint
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 707, 911 Hangup
- 101 Town Creek Circle, Civil Matter
- 126 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 154 Gary Brewer Rd., Assist Another Agency
- 209E Shore Dr., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 377 at Tommy Hooks Rd., Warning in reference to expired registration
- 108 Sandstone Dr., Assist Another Agency
- 120 North Carter Fishpond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Warnings for driving on the wrong side of roadway/failure to have license on person/driving on wrong side of roadway
- GA Hwy 195 and GA Hwy 49 North, Accident Report
- Rainbow Terrace and Pecan Terrace, Information For Officer
9/6
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 24, Citation for Speeding
- 243 Phil Jones Senior Road, Domestic Disturbance
- 116 Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 25, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 South at MM 4, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 32, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 E at GA Hwy 195, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Warning for speeding
- Hwy 19 North at South GA Tech Pkwy, Citation for Speeding
- Lamar St. at Hampton St., Seat Belt Violation
- US Highway 280 East at District Line Rd., Warnings in reference to headlight and tag light requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 18, Warning for tag light out
- 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Warning for tag light out
- GA Hwy 30 at Trail Lane, Warning for failure to maintain lane
- Lamar Road at Tommy Warren Road, Warning for tag light out
- 2194 GA Hwy 30, Damage to Property
9/7
- 455 Hwy 280 W, Bad Child
- 363 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- MLK Blvd. at GA Hwy 30, warning for tag light requirements/Child not properly strapped in car safety seat
- 121 Lawhorn Circle, Welfare Check
