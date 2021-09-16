Shirley Green-Reese, Ph.D. to run for District 5

Submitted by: Dr. Shirley Green-Reese

Dr. Shirley Green-Reese is a candidate for District 5 City Council. She has served in several academic, administrative, & professional roles in the public schools & higher education. She also served on numerous executive boards at the local, regional, state, & national levels, including serving on the NCAA Management Council’s executive board and Sub-committees for 5 years. She received the B.S. degree from Savannah State University, M.S. degree from Georgia State University, & Ph.D. from Florida State University.