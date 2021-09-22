32nd Taste of Sumter: A Tasting Event Like No Other

AMERICUS, GA – On Thursday, September 23, Georgia’s Sumter County will host the 32nd Taste of Sumter on Jackson Street in downtown Americus. This event is a food festival that highlights the signature cuisine of local restaurants and catering professionals of Sumter County. Bring the entire family for the best culinary experience ever! Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with food, drinks, and live entertainment until 9 p.m.

Enjoy the musical stylings of Dean Brown and Dubshak, who will be returning from Macon, GA to bring some soul to the event! Several of your favorite Sumter County Restaurants and catering professionals will be at the event featuring their signature/ fan favorite items, be sure to come out and see all there is to offer! If you’re needing something to satisfy your sweet tooth, Americus Snoball & Shaved Ice Company, The Sweet Spot Baking Co., and J. Nicole Signature Sweets are sure to hit the spot. Enjoy a wine slushy for Wolf Creek Plantation, a signature cocktail from 13th Colony Distilleries, or grab a cold beer from the Chamber of Commerce drink tent. Sodas will be available for purchase and Jacob’s will be providing infused water. Grab something savory from The Canterbury Kitchen, Annie & Sister Catering, Café Campesino and more!

This is just a ‘taste’ of the event to come! Taste of Sumter is open to the public and admission is free! NOTE: bringing cash for the purchase of food and drink items is advised. Phoebe will also be bringing their mobile Covid-19 vaccine unit for those participants that are interested in getting vaccinated. For more information on the event, go to the Downtown Americus Main Street Event tab and click on the “Taste of Sumter” icon.

Americus Main Street would like to give a special thank you to Citizens Bank, Magnolia Manor, Whaley Realty, and Georgia Power for sponsoring this community event! Taste of Sumter is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis.