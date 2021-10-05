October 5, 2021

Area beat Report 9/30 to 10/2

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Jabria Nicole, 24, Contempt of Court
  • Cosby, Brianna Tanaya, 20, Possession of Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
  • Cromer, Amanda, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Cross, Erik, 18, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Cross, Erik Denyell, 18, Criminal Trespass/Affray
  • Diaz, Guadalupe Alonzo, 33, Driving without a valid license/Following Too Closely
  • Harper, Javoris Sharod, 30, DUI-Alcohol 0.08 GM or more 21 or over/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance
  • Harvey, John Emory, 55, Criminal Trespass
  • Price, Taliyah, 17, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Walker, D’Asia Monique, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Walker, Felicia, 38, Criminal Trespass/Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Waters, Kimberly Laken, 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
  • Watts, Cleveland Reshard, 30, DUI
  • Wilson, Diamonique Kateria Monshay, 23, Escape. Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Violation of Move Over Law

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/30

  • Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 1:33 a.m., Failure to stop at stop/yield sign

10/1

  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 2:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 100 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Girls Home for Children at 12:08 p.m., Ungovernable Child/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 870 Fairfield Dr. at 4:45 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 119 South Lee St. at 3:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 102 Mill Creek Dr. at 8:21 p.m., Making Terroristic threats and Acts/Simple Battery against a police officer/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • 625 Felder St. at 11:27 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • 202 Hwy 27 at Gas & Go at 6:08 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor

10/2

  • 124 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 7:44 a.m., Simple Assault
  • South Lee St. at Finn St. at 11:27 a.m., Driving without a valid license/Following too closely
  • 113 Highway 27 Apt. J7 at 1:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 403 Rogers St. at 6:31 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Felder and GSW University Dr. at 5:41 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 115 W. Lester St. at 10:23 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1201 N MLK Blvd at Big A Party Center at 10:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 306 Pine St. at 10:24 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 528 Jackson Ave. at 1:35 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
  • S. Jackson St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 5:26 a.m., DUI-Alcohol 0.08 GM or more 21 or over/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance
  • 207 Lorraine Avenue at 6:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1206 Crawford St. at AT&T, Criminal Trespass

10/3

  • Elm Ave. at E. Hill St. at 11:47 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 402 Mayo St. at 1:05 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Assault and Battery/ Domestic Dispute
  • Taylor St. at Elm Ave. at 2:08 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Driving without a valid license
  • 45D Reddick Dr. at 2:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Affray
  • 138 Brannon Ave. at 11:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:07 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 8:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Horton Dr. at 10:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:16 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 311 S. Jackson St. at 2:31 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 45D Reddick Dr. at 2:01 a.m., Simple battery – Family Violence
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 2:11 a.m., Escape. Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Violation of Move Over Law
  • N. Jackson St. at Mitchell St. at 5:33 a.m., DUI
  • 1503B E. Lamar St. at Americus Housing Authority at 5:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass

10/4

  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:36 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:39 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 100B West Jefferson St. at Americus Pawn Shop at 10:49 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 202 Manhattan Street at Family Dollar at 1:11 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 101 Prince St. at 1:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 108 Waitsman Dr. Apt. B at 1:22 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1021 Harrold Ave. at 4:21 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 809 Fulton St. at 4:14 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 201 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Tractor Supply Store at 3:48 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • South Trip St. at 6:36 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

 

 

 

 

