October 12, 2021

  • 73°

Area Beat Report 10/8 to 10/11

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Ford, Jamerico Jamil (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear/Headlight requirements/Obstruction of law enforcement officers
  • Goodyear, Kaylyn Marie In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
  • Sanford, Parish Keyon (Bonded Out), 24, Seat Belt Violation/Break Light and Turn Signal Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Failure to maintain insurance
  • Walton, Donta Taril (Bonded Out), 21, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Break light-turn signal violation/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain insurance
  • Waters, Jamarcus Malik (In Jail), 19, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Williams, Jarod Quayshawn (In Jail), 30, Failure to Appear/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Battery

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

10/11

  • S. Lee St. at Columbia Ave., Failure to Appear/Headlight requirements/Obstruction of law enforcement officers
  • 117 Hosanna Circle, Information for officer
  • 864 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • Hooks Mill Road at Mask Road, Warning for seat belt violation
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 6, Warning for Speeding
  • SGT Parkway at Sumter County High School, Warning in reference to suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 35, Seat Belt Violation/Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 35, Warning for Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 30 and Buchannan Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Patton Dr., seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Warning for seat belt violation
  • 247 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 127 Olson Rd., Alarm Activation
  • SGT Parkway at Bumphead Rd., Warnings for suspended license and no proof of insurance
  • SGT Parkway at GA Hwy 3, Warning for improper passing
  • Lamar St. at Hudson St., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 19, Seat Belt Violation/No Proof of Insurance
  • Forsyth St. at Cotton Ave., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration/No proof of insurance
  • 235 Brown Small Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 363 Devoe Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 27 at Lamar Rd., Failure to dim lights
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for expired registration

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Ball, Lorenzo, 20, Contempt of Court
  • Mann, Shambretta Brielle, 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • McCuller, Lakista D., 28, Criminal Trespass
  • Mitchell, Lashawnda Denise, 37, Assault and Battery
  • Sims, Kristina, 23, Aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement – Felony
  • Williams, Javie Lavoris, 43, Assault and Battery

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

10/8

  • Finn St. at 7:08 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 3:55 a.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:51 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1609 e. Lamar St. at 4:45 a.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • 212 Brookedale Dr. at 3:28 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • 210 E. Lamar St. at 4:50 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:02 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 720 Harris St. at Apt. 24 at 7:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 163A Lakeview Circle Americus Housing Authority at 2:58 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 207 E. Church St. at 5:35 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 5:31 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a felony/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1304 Douglas Circle at 2:19 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud

10/9

  • 1043 E. Forsyth St. at 9:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 38 at 3:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 205 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. 205A at 12:07 a.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass/Battery of unborn child
  • 212 Poplar St. at 3:32 p.m., Missing Person
  • 306B tabby Lane at 5:31 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 1411 Crawford St. at Maruti Laundry at 6:28 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 113 US Hwy 27 East at Apt. 13 at 10:16 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 69A Cherokee St. at 8:24 a.m., Aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement – Felony
  • 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes Home Improvement at 1:30 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

10/10

  • 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 5D at 11:48 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 1:34 p.m., Theft of Lost or mislaid property
  • 113 Highway 27 East at Apt. K1 at 1:57 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • JR Campbell at N. Jackson St. at 4:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1st Montgomery St. at 11:56 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 1134 Ridge St. at 8:48 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 612 North Lee St. at Tracy’s Kitchen at 10:28 a.m., Battery
  • 119 South Lee St. at 11:20 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen

10/11

  • 724 Gailey Plaza at 12:30 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 117 West Lester St. at 2:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 704 Tom Gailey Plaza at 5:09 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 90A Bozeman Circle at 5:18 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 105G Magnolia CT. at 10:59 p.m., Domesti Dispute
  • 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 12:02 a.m., Mirror Requirements
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:13 a.m., Battery
  • 202 Hosanna Circle at 2:37 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • E. Lamar St. at US Hwy 27 at 9:20 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Oak Avenue at 10:56 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records