Area Beat Report 10/8 to 10/11
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ford, Jamerico Jamil (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear/Headlight requirements/Obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Goodyear, Kaylyn Marie In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
- Sanford, Parish Keyon (Bonded Out), 24, Seat Belt Violation/Break Light and Turn Signal Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Failure to maintain insurance
- Walton, Donta Taril (Bonded Out), 21, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Break light-turn signal violation/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain insurance
- Waters, Jamarcus Malik (In Jail), 19, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Williams, Jarod Quayshawn (In Jail), 30, Failure to Appear/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
10/11
- S. Lee St. at Columbia Ave., Failure to Appear/Headlight requirements/Obstruction of law enforcement officers
- 117 Hosanna Circle, Information for officer
- 864 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- Hooks Mill Road at Mask Road, Warning for seat belt violation
- Lamar Rd. at MP 6, Warning for Speeding
- SGT Parkway at Sumter County High School, Warning in reference to suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 35, Seat Belt Violation/Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 35, Warning for Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 30 and Buchannan Rd., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Patton Dr., seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Warning for seat belt violation
- 247 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
- 127 Olson Rd., Alarm Activation
- SGT Parkway at Bumphead Rd., Warnings for suspended license and no proof of insurance
- SGT Parkway at GA Hwy 3, Warning for improper passing
- Lamar St. at Hudson St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 19, Seat Belt Violation/No Proof of Insurance
- Forsyth St. at Cotton Ave., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration/No proof of insurance
- 235 Brown Small Rd., Suspicious Person
- 363 Devoe Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 27 at Lamar Rd., Failure to dim lights
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Warning for expired registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Ball, Lorenzo, 20, Contempt of Court
- Mann, Shambretta Brielle, 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- McCuller, Lakista D., 28, Criminal Trespass
- Mitchell, Lashawnda Denise, 37, Assault and Battery
- Sims, Kristina, 23, Aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement – Felony
- Williams, Javie Lavoris, 43, Assault and Battery
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
10/8
- Finn St. at 7:08 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 3:55 a.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:51 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1609 e. Lamar St. at 4:45 a.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 212 Brookedale Dr. at 3:28 a.m., Assault and Battery
- 210 E. Lamar St. at 4:50 p.m., Civil Matter
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:02 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 720 Harris St. at Apt. 24 at 7:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 163A Lakeview Circle Americus Housing Authority at 2:58 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 207 E. Church St. at 5:35 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 5:31 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a felony/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1304 Douglas Circle at 2:19 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
10/9
- 1043 E. Forsyth St. at 9:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 38 at 3:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 205 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. 205A at 12:07 a.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass/Battery of unborn child
- 212 Poplar St. at 3:32 p.m., Missing Person
- 306B tabby Lane at 5:31 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1411 Crawford St. at Maruti Laundry at 6:28 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 113 US Hwy 27 East at Apt. 13 at 10:16 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 69A Cherokee St. at 8:24 a.m., Aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement – Felony
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes Home Improvement at 1:30 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
10/10
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 5D at 11:48 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express at 1:34 p.m., Theft of Lost or mislaid property
- 113 Highway 27 East at Apt. K1 at 1:57 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- JR Campbell at N. Jackson St. at 4:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1st Montgomery St. at 11:56 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1134 Ridge St. at 8:48 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 612 North Lee St. at Tracy’s Kitchen at 10:28 a.m., Battery
- 119 South Lee St. at 11:20 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
10/11
- 724 Gailey Plaza at 12:30 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 117 West Lester St. at 2:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 704 Tom Gailey Plaza at 5:09 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 90A Bozeman Circle at 5:18 p.m., Damage to Property
- 105G Magnolia CT. at 10:59 p.m., Domesti Dispute
- 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 12:02 a.m., Mirror Requirements
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:13 a.m., Battery
- 202 Hosanna Circle at 2:37 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- E. Lamar St. at US Hwy 27 at 9:20 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Oak Avenue at 10:56 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
You Might Like
GSW Celebrates 115th Birthday
By Chelsea Collins, GSW’s Director of Marketing and Communications AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University is celebrating its 115... read more