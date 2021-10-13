October 14, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/12 to 10/13/21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Goodyear, Kaylyn Marie (Rebook), 25, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Ricardo (In Jail), 45, Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence (1st offense) MSD

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/12

  • 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Warning for expired registration
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding/Driving without a license
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • GA Hwy 30 at MM 30, Citation for Speeding
  • 4262 US Hwy 280 East, Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 27 at MM 9, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at New Point Church Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 111 West Church St., Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 30 at MM 26, Expired or no registration or title
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Odom Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • 210 Youngs Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
  • S. Jackson St. at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for violation.

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/12

  • 915 Ridge St. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 119 S. Lee St. Americus PD at 7:43 a.m., Forgery 1st Degree
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:16 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 405 West Hill St. at 8:36 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at Mayo St., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • 202 Hwy 19 South at 3:02 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 105 Magnolia Ct. Apt. G at 2:21 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 111 W. Church St. at 3:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1506 E. Forsyth St. at Roses at 5:47 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC Associates at 5:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 207 Lorraine Avenue at 6:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1114 Elm Avenue at 6:06 p.m., Battery
  • 610 Winn St. at 7:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 114 Linnie St. at 7:32 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:59 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lonnie Ln. at 10:50 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Davis Dr. at 10:29 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Horton Dr. at Linnie St. at 5:20 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

10/13/21

  • 793B Hawkins St. at 1:04 a.m., Damage to Property
