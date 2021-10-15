SGTC hosts Financial Aid workshop at Crisp County Center

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center Financial Aid Office hosted a Financial Aid 101 workshop for currently enrolled students recently to encourage current students to complete the 2021 – 2022 FASFA for the new school year.

“Filling out the FASFA can be overwhelming for some students. At the workshop we explained more about the Financial Aid process as well as provide guidance for students who need some assistance in filling out the online forms,” explained SGTC Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett. Danyel Tobias of the SGTC Crisp County Center Financial Aid Office conducted the workshop on the Crisp County Center campus.

For more information about the financial aid process, contact SGTC Financial Aid specialist Danyel Tobias at 229-271-4042 or danyel.tobias@southgatech.edu in Cordele or Financial Aid specialist Lacy Bailey at lbailey@southgatech.edu or jmercer@southgatech.edu in Americus

Photo: Shown above is Crisp County Center Financial Aid Specialist Danyel Tobias conducting a financial aid workshop at the SGTC Crisp County