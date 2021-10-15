SGTC Crisp County Center business programs advisory group meets

CORDELE – The South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center’s Accounting, Business Technology and Marketing Management programs recently held an advisory meeting on SGTC’s Crisp campus in the LaPorte auditorium.

Members of SGTC’s Accounting, Business Technology and Marketing Management advisory committee met with Business Technology instructor Teresa Jolly and Accounting/Marketing instructor Karen Bloodworth. The members reviewed all aspects of the programs with advisory club members to keep the program abreast of trends and changes in the accounting and business administrative technology industries.

The purpose of the advisory committee meetings is to provide expert support for the program the committee represents. The meetings promote interaction between the program and businesses and industries served by the program. The faculty uses the expertise of the advisory committee to improve content and operation of the program.

As committee members, individuals may serve as guest speakers in class, help arrange field trips for the program, assist with recruitment, provide on-the-job training for students, provide assistance with job placement for the students, as well as provide other services as the committee sees fit.

Members of the committee present at the advisory meeting were Vickie Teemer of Crisp Regional Hospital; David Wade of City of Cordele; and Shearer Turton of Turton Investments. In addition, present at the advisory meeting were Julie Partain, Dean of Enrollment Management and Nancy Fitzgerald, Grant Coordinator and Institutional Research.

For more information about the SGTC Crisp County Center Business Technology program contact Teresa Jolly in Cordele at 229.271.4023 and Accounting/Marketing Management programs contact Karen Bloodworth at 229.271.4074.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for the spring semester. Classes begin January 12, 2022 and open registration will be held on November 16, 2021 and January 10, 2022. For more information call the admissions office at 229.271.4051 in Cordele.