Sumter County Football Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
From the Sumter County High School Athletic Department
AMERICUS – Sumter County Schools and the Sumter County High School Football Program received notification that one of our varsity football coaches has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member was last in attendance with the team October 14, 2021.
After following contract tracing and guidance from the Department of Public Health, it has been determined that football players have had indirect exposure to the staff member.
All staff members and players are asked to monitor themselves for any symptoms. Regular football activities will continue.
