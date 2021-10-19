Area Beat Report 10/18
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hamilton, Mariah (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol
- Moore, William Clinton (Bonded Out), 20, Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
- Turner, Esther Christell (Bonded Out), 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
10/18
- 205 West Ellaville St., Entering Auto
- South Georgia Technical College, Civil Disturbance
- US US Hwy 280 W near Frank Chappell, Vehicle Fire
- 141 North Bond St. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Suspicious Vehicle
- 245 Shiloh Rd., Theft
- GA Hwy 49 South at South Village Dr., Deer Accident Report
- 131 Beauchamp Rd., Animal Complaint
- Sumter Intermediate School, Information for officer
- SGTC Parkway near Sumter County High School, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 253 W. Rock Hill Dr., Trouble Unknown
- US Hwy 280 West at MP 8, Verbal Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Youngs Mill Rd., Warning for taillight out
- US Highway 280 at Sun Belt Ford, Warning for taillight requirements
- Mask Road at Brady Road, Warning for headlight out
- Mask Road at GA Hwy 30, Expired or no registration or title
10/19
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
