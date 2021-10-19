October 19, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/18

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hamilton, Mariah (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol
  • Moore, William Clinton (Bonded Out), 20, Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
  • Turner, Esther Christell (Bonded Out), 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

10/18

  • 205 West Ellaville St., Entering Auto
  • South Georgia Technical College, Civil Disturbance
  • US US Hwy 280 W near Frank Chappell, Vehicle Fire
  • 141 North Bond St. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance
  • New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 245 Shiloh Rd., Theft
  • GA Hwy 49 South at South Village Dr., Deer Accident Report
  • 131 Beauchamp Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Sumter Intermediate School, Information for officer
  • SGTC Parkway near Sumter County High School, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 253 W. Rock Hill Dr., Trouble Unknown
  • US Hwy 280 West at MP 8, Verbal Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Youngs Mill Rd., Warning for taillight out
  • US Highway 280 at Sun Belt Ford, Warning for taillight requirements
  • Mask Road at Brady Road, Warning for headlight out
  • Mask Road at GA Hwy 30, Expired or no registration or title

10/19

  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding

 

