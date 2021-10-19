Sells leads Hurricanes on Day 1 of Copperhead Championship
From Staff Reports
INNISBROOK, FL — The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a 21-over 589 on Monday in the opening two rounds of the Copperhead Championship hosted by the University of West Florida to sit in eighth place out of 17 teams. The 54-hole event is being played at the Innisbrook Resort on the Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,209 Yards) and features 11 ranked teams with six of the top ten teams in the country participating.
Payne Sells had the Hurricanes’ low score of the day with a 3-over score after two rounds, having six birdies in Rounds 1 and 2.
Simon Estrada finished second on the team with a 6-over on the day and tied for 29th place. Alex Wells was a stroke back of Estrada while Chase McLain and Saksit Jairak finished with rounds of 10 and 12 over.
Saint Leo closed the day atop the team standings with a three-stroke lead over fellow Peach Belt member Lander University. Alberto Castagnara from Saint Leo finished at 3-under for the low score of the day among the field of 90 golfers.
The tournament wraps up Tuesday.
For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @GSW_Golf.
2021 COPPERHEAD CHAMPIONSHIP – TEAM SCORES
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Rd. 3
|Total
|+/-
|1
|Saint Leo (24)
|282
|289
|571
|+3
|2
|Lander
|289
|285
|574
|+6
|3
|West Florida (12)
|290
|292
|582
|+14
|T4
|↑2
|Arkansas Tech (7)
|294
|289
|583
|+15
|T4
|Barry (6)
|291
|292
|583
|+15
|6
|↑5
|Nova Southeastern
|297
|288
|585
|+17
|7
|↓1
|Florida Southern
|294
|292
|586
|+18
|8
|↓3
|Georgia Southwestern (10)
|292
|297
|589
|+21
|9
|↑3
|Lincoln Memorial (4)
|300
|291
|591
|+23
|10
|↓1
|Lee (3)
|296
|297
|593
|+25
|11
|↓3
|Queens U. of Charlotte (22)
|295
|299
|594
|+26
|12
|↑4
|Tampa
|308
|291
|599
|+31
|13
|↑1
|Columbus State (8)
|303
|297
|600
|+32
|14
|↓5
|Flagler (21)
|296
|305
|601
|+33
|15
|↓3
|Lynn (17)
|300
|303
|603
|+35
|16
|↓1
|Valdosta State
|304
|300
|604
|+36
|17
|Florida Tech
|309
|307
|616
|+48
|( ) – NCAA Division II Golfstat computer ranking
GSW SCORES
|Place
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Total
|+/-
|T12
|↓4
|Payne Sells
|71
|74
|145
|+3
|T29
|↑3
|Simon Estrada
|74
|74
|148
|+6
|T37
|↑8
|Alex Wells
|76
|73
|149
|+7
|T54
|↓46
|Chase McLain
|71
|81
|152
|+10
|T63
|Saksit Jairak
|78
|76
|154
|+12
Lady Hurricanes tie USC Aiken in double overtime on Senior Night
From Staff Reports AMERICUS — The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team played the Lady Pacers of the University of... read more