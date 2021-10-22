October 23, 2021

Area beat Report 10/19 to 10/21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bernard, Stephanie Suzette (In Jail), 40, Housing for Richland PD
  • Bentley, Jasiuana Iykia (Bonded Out), 21, Being extremely disruptive in school
  • Burts, Tellis Bernard (Bonded Out), 47, Improper Parking/Driving while license suspended
  • Clark, Kentroylis Kentrell (Bonded Out), 36, Witness Contempt – Warrant
  • Garcia, Nicholas (In Jail), 41, DUI-Alcohol
  • Leverette, Tara Lanette (Bonded Out), 50, Aiding or permitting another to escape law enforcement custody.
  • Shellhouse, Amy Marie (In Jail), 45, Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass/Giving false address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
  • Williams, Shateria Vonshe (Bonded Out), 21, Disorderly Conduct

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/19

  • Trip and Hudson, Headlight requirements/Driver must apply for a new license within a certain number od days/Window tint violation
  • Tripp St. and Lamar St., Driver issued a warning for violations
  • 1132 Hwy 49 South, Shots Fired
  • 1204 S. MLK Blvd., information for officer
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • 1091 GA Hwy 30, Assist Motorist
  • 118 Mallard Lane, Alarm Activation
  • 1308 GA Hwy 27 E, Vehicle Theft
  • Hwy 280 East, Warning for trailer lights being out/given a police escort to his business on Southerfield Road due to not being able to get lights back on.

10/20

  • MLK at Shell Station, Driver issued warning for violation
  • 138 North Village Dr., 911 Hangup

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

10/19

  • Matthews Dr. at Ameri-Green at 12:41 a.m., Suspicious Incident

10/20

  • Prince St. at Salvation Army at 4:51 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking/ Giving false address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:01 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Horton Dr. at 10:44 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Matthews Dr. at 11:15 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:40 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • East Lamar St. at 12:16 p.m., Recovered Property/Not stolen
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Sumter Pediatrics at 12:53 p.m., Ungovernable child
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mayo St. at Stayley Memorial Gardens at 5:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Eastview Circle Apartments at 7:16 p.m., Possession of firearms by a minor
  • Wheatley and Felder St. at 7:58 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Simple Battery

10/21

  • Tripp St. at Mike’s Party Store at 12:10 a.m., Theft By Taking/Battery
  • McCoy St. at 10:53 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Lakeview Circle at 4:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Smith St. at 10:01 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in 1st Degree-Deprivation/Cruelty to Children in the third degree-Allowing children to witness violence/Battery – 1st offense
  • Poplar St. at Jefferson St. at 10:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Waitsman Dr. at Apt. B at 11:39 p.m., Harassing Communications

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Burke, Summer Dawn, 36, Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree-allowing children to witness violence/Battery-Family Violence
  • Denmark, Cierra, 21, Contempt of Court
  • Miles, Christopher Bernard, 42, Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • Shepard, Keaston Allen, 19, Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree-allowing children to witness violence/Criminal Trespass/Battery – first offense/Battery – 1st offense
