Schley County Retired Educators Association News

Staff Reports

On October 7th , 20 members of the Schley County Retired Educators Association met for a business meeting and dinner at the Sign of the Dove Restaurant in Buena Vista, Georgia.

President Lou Chase presided. Some of the business discussed was Christmas bags for all Schley County School employees, special monetary gifts to student teachers, and the in-memory presentation for the purchase of new books of $250 to each school library – Schley County Elementary and Schley Middle/High School. Several additional items of business were discussed. Meals were served following adjournment of the business meeting.