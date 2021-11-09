Singleton and Malleret Named Top Performers in October

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – GSW Women’s soccer forward Avondrea Singleton and men’s soccer forward Jack Malleret have been named the Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics top performers for the month of October.

Singleton, a freshman from Columbus, GA, delivered a program-changing goal on October 2 at Young Harris College when she found the back of the net in double overtime for a 1-0 victory that ended an 11-season Peach Belt Conference drought. Singleton added another score four days later in a 3-0 win over Edward Waters. The Lady Hurricanes needed only 18 days to record their next PBC victory, a 2-0 decision at Albany State on Oct. 20. GSW posted program bests in 2021 in multiple categories, including wins (7), conference wins (2), goals (23), assists (16) and goals against average (1.69) while qualifying for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the first time in program history.

Malleret, a sophomore from Burlington, Ontario, scored a pair of first-half goals in the Hurricanes 3-2 win over North Georgia on Oct. 16. Malleret played a key role in GSW’s record-setting 2021 season. The Hurricanes posted program bests in wins (6), conference wins (4) and goals against average (1.63) while qualifying for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament for the first time in program history.

GSW coaches nominate athletes and vote for the recipients of the award each month.