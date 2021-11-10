South Georgia Tech Hosts Blood Drive

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross that resulted in the donation of 21 units of blood.

Students, faculty and staff members, as well as community members attended the drive to donate blood. SGTC Nursing students assisted with the event to gain valuable experience.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations can help cancer patients, trauma patients, sickle cell patients, burn patients, and patients with chronic diseases. Donations can also be separated into components, which can help more than one person.

Most healthy individuals can donate blood every 56 days. In order to be eligible to give, the donor must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. Donors are also encouraged to eat a well-balanced meal and drink a lot of fluids prior to donating.

For more information on blood donation, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE (448-3543). To schedule an appointment to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org.