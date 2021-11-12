Flags at courthouse retired and replaced on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, 11.11.21 at 11am, members of the American Legion retired the American and Missing in Action flags and replaced them with new ones. John Wolfe is the Commander of the John D. Mathis Post 2 of the American Legion. He offered sentiments on the sacrifices veterans make on behalf of the country. “For veterans, while on active duty, a bad day at work doesn’t mean a blown account or lost business. It can be watching a best friend die, losing a limb….that is synonymous with war. Even veterans who haven’t experienced combat share a bond with those who have. They have all expressed a willingness to die for their country if called upon.” The American Legion focuses on ensuring a veteran knows their service and well being matters. Being grateful for a veteran can take different forms, John mentions hiring a veteran for the workplace, shopping at a veteran owned business or “simply saying thank you for your service” are all excellent ways in which to show appreciation. He also mentioned policy makers can help or hinder a veteran and their families in many ways through funding different programs. He reminded the crowd “freedom, security and having the greatest nation on earth—it is impossible to put a price on that.” An invitation was extended for veterans with appropriate discharge documentation to join the American Legion and enjoy the fellowship and work of fellow veterans.

The crowd then enjoyed the pageantry of retiring the colors and seeing a new flag be put into their place. A representative from Wreaths Across America was present and received a monetary donation to help their efforts to place 20,000 wreaths on markers at the Andersonville National Park. The ceremony for the park will be on Saturday, December 18 at 12pm. The public is not only invited to attend, but they are also encouraged. At this event, Wreaths Across America is expecting the families of the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan to be present. Mark your calendars today to be in attendance. If you would like to learn more about Wreaths Across America please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0213.