Area Beat Report 11/10 to 11/15

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:49 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Laquita Levette (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Barker, Cornelius Manquel (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Davis, Timothy (Weekender), 43, Weekender
  • Deriso, Javaris Antwan (Weekender), 27, Weekender
  • Garcia, Christina Marie (Bonded Out), 41, Battery – Family Violence
  • Harper, Curtis (In Jail), 22, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 25, Aggravated Stalking
  • Myers, Kizzy Louise (Bonded Out), 44, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Owens, Lee (In Jail), 41, Housing for Stewart County
  • Phillips, Ketavious Ja’Shun (In Jail), 18, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possessing and Carrying Concealed Weapon without a license
  • Reese, Anthony Kostello (In Jail), 48, Making Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Stalking

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/12

  • 343 Middle River Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • 784 GA Hwy 19 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • 118 Roy Vaughn Road at Southeast Rail Car Inc., Burglary
  • 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply, Domestic Disturbance/Disorderly Conduct
  • 404 US Hwy 280 West at Lot D, Damage to Property
  • 129 Buford Dr., Welfare Check
  • GA Highway 49 South at Mile Post 4, Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Della Glass Rd., Accident Report
  • Santa Rosa Dr. at Mayfire Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 502 Confederate St., Harassing Phone Calls
  • US Highway 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Assist Motorist
  • 200 Block of West Rock Hill Dr., Threats
  • 102 Blue Bell Lane, Domestic Disturbance
  • 1078 Old Andersonville Rd., Entering Auto

11/13

  • Lee St. at Rucker St., Traffic Stop
  • 361 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • Swisher Rd., Shots Fired
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Indian Rd., Criminal Trespass
  • Mockingbird Rd. and Hwy 30, Welfare Check
  • 130 Santa Rosa Dr., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 49 North near Peacock Valley, Accident Involving Deer
  • 103 Rockdale Sub Loop, Domestic Disturbance
  • 155 Overlook Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 207 North ML Hudson St., Assist Another Agency
  • McMath Mill Rd. and Odom Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 511 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 110 US Hwy 280, Improperly Parked vehicle
  • Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Involving Deer

11/14

  • 150 Sylvan Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 and Timber Lane, Accident Report
  • 101 Stonebridge Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 146 Stonewall Dr., Threats
  • 129 Packing House Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 153 at Marion County Line, Assist Motorist
  • US Hwy 280 East near Huntington Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 161 Sunset Park Dr., Assist Another Agency
  • Pryor Road near Standard Elevator Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • 2417 Lee St. Road, Alarm Activation

11/15

  • 1500 block of GA State Hwy 49 South, Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Boone, Shantoni Toniya, 17, Driving without a valid drivers license – Misdemeanor/Suspended Registration
  • Brown, Ezekiel, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Speeding
  • Brown, Latoya, 37, Disorderly Conduct
  • Cox, Michael Jerome, 57, DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • James, Kaylan Quindella, 27, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Lusane, Eddie, 73, Disorderly Conduct
  • Sapp, Donald I, 59, DUI-Alcohol/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Bowens, Cor’Shannon, 20, Criminal Trespass
  • Jago, Tony Lee, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Lovelace, Joseph Chandler, 35, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in Motor Vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Carter, Dontaveous Leon, 21, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Harvey, John Emory, 55, Public Drunkennesss
  • White, Jovantae, 20, Robbery
  • White, Jovantae, 20, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

11/10

  • Hudson St. at Cookout at 3:54 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 140 at 8:46 a.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Horton Dr. Apt. A at 1:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 2:42 p.m., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Furlow St. at 9:28 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Ridge St. at 10:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Hospital at 6:18 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

11/11

  • E. Lamar St at WAL-MART at 8:02 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Elm Avenue at 1:06 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • East View Dr. at 1:39 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 9:57 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:51 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Vivan Way at 8:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • McCoy Hill Park at 8:58 p.m., Battery
  • Hanson Dr. at 10:18 p.m., Public Drunkenness
  • 2nd Montgomery St. at 10:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 1:30 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 1:40 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in Motor Vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt. D4 at 1:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Lowe St. at 8:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute

11/12

  • W. Church St. at South Lee St. at 5:39 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Barbara Battle Way at Americus Housing Authority at 1:43 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Oak St. at 6:46 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • 2nd Montgomery St. at 6:37 p.m., Warrant Executed/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • East Lamar at Hinkle St. at 8:02 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Mill Creek Road at Methodist Group Home at 9:42 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • East Lamar St. at Verizon Wireless Store at 12:32 a.m., DUI/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 62 at Hillside Manor Apartments at 6:53 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Prince St. at Food Lion at 6:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • South Jackson St. at 3:52 a.m., Warrant Executed

11/13

  • Viven Way at 4:38 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at 10:40 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Mayo St. at 4:17 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • North Lee St. at Prince St. at 10:44 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Jones Lane at 12:18 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:23 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • South Lee St. at Finn St. at 2:02 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possessing and Carrying Concealed Weapon without a license

11/14

  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:41 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Hosanna Circle at 1:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Anderson St. at 4:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • South Jackson St. at Americus Train Depot at 6:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • North Lee St. at Corner Store at 7 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Bozeman Circle at 10:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

