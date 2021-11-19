Jakob Eubanks Named Student of Excellence at SGTC

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Jakob Eubanks of Americus was recently honored as the Student of Excellence for South Georgia Technical College’s (SGTC) Americus campus. Eubanks, a high school senior, is a dual enrollment student in SGTC’s Automotive Technology program. He was nominated for the award by his instructor, Brandon Dean.

“Jakob is pretty much what every student at South Georgia Tech should aspire to be,” Dean said. “He comes in on time and does his work – wide open on anything we do.”

Of receiving the Student of Excellence distinction, Eubanks stated “I’m honored and kind of surprised to be honest. I come in and I do my work, but I figure that’s what I should be doing anyhow.”

Other students recognized by their instructors as outstanding students in their program areas were: Jamaine Thomas of Americus, Auto Collision Repair Technology, nominated by Starlyn Sampson; Ryan Bruckerhoff of Camilla, Diesel Equipment Technology, nominated by Chase Shannon; Chase Norris of Americus, Aircraft Structural Technology, nominated by Jason Wisham; and Houston Stewart of Buena Vista, Motorsports Vehicle Technology, nominated by Kevin Beaver.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is chosen based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Eubanks was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

