SGTC Lady Jets Fall to Georgia Highlands

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – The fifth-ranked South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Lady Jets suffered their first defeat of the season in a hard-fought contest against the Georgia Highlands College Lady Chargers of Rome Georgia. An energetic crowd in the James S. Peters gymnasium on the SGTC campus cheered as the Lady Jets attempted to mount a late comeback, but the effort ultimately fell short as Georgia Highlands emerged with the 65-54 victory.

After an early lead, the Lady Jets fell behind midway through the first quarter. Georgia Highlands eventually built a 23-point lead before the Lady Jets battled back to cut the margin to four points in the fourth period before the Lady Chargers put the game out of reach.

Alexia Dizeko of Sion, Switzerland led the Lady Jets in scoring with 21 points. Kamya Hollingshed of locust Grove, GA was the only other Lady Jets player in double digits with 14 points. Tena Ikidi of Lagos, Nigeria contributed six points, and Maikya Simmons of Stafford, VA added five. Finishing with two points each were Susans Yepes of Medellin, Columbia, Loes Rozing of Hailoo, Netherlands, Mame Thiaw of Dakar, Senegal, and Camryn James of Macon, GA.

The SGTC Lady Jets now stand at 4-1 overall on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They next play at home on November 26 at 6:00 p.m. and November 27 at 2:00 p.m.