GSW Lady Hurricanes improve to 4-0 on the season with win at Albany State

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) improved its record to 4-0 with a 63-54 win at Albany State University on Saturday evening November 20 in the Arena at ASU’s West Campus.

GSW senior Jacquelyn Levay led all scorers with 16 points. Levay accounted for all three of the Lady Hurricanes three-pointers in the game, as GSW struggled from beyond the arc, finishing 3 of 22 as a team.

GSW jumped on the Lady Rams early by taking a 13-5 lead in the opening five minutes. The Lady Hurricanes closed out the first quarter ahead, 21-9 and never looked back. All three of Levay’s three-pointers came in the first half, as GSW took a 33-20 advantage into the break. The Lady Hurricanes scored the first 13 points of the second half to extend their lead to 46-20 and secure the victory.

Levay finished 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the free throw line en route to her 16 points. Jolicia Williams added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Ava Jones connected on 5 of 7 from the floor and finished in double figures with 11 points. Simone Lett and Lex Chatman led GSW with eight rebounds apiece.

GSW held ASU to just 24.6 percent shooting and converted 28 Lady Ram turnovers into 25 points.

The Lady Hurricanes are back home on Tuesday, November 23 to host Fort Valley State (0-1) at 5:30 p.m.