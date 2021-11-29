Area Beat Report 11/22 to 11/28

Published 5:53 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Anderson, Kletner Louthaniel (In Jail), 53, Probation Violation
  • Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 34, Battery
  • Dumas, James Ray (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Endangering a child while driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Fann, Jarkell Davontae (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
  • Fredrick, Joshua (In Jail), 31, Possession of Marijuana (less than an oz.)/Public Drunkenness
  • Rafferty, Samantha Marie (In Jail), 29, Housing for Richland PD
  • Short, Harry James (In Jail), 56, Hold for Webster County SO
  • Willis, Blessin Sha’Dahea (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to report accident
  • Holmes, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 57, Kidnapping/Rape/Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Johnson, Marvin Tyrell (In Jail), 24, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Vehicle Colliding with object
  • Santamaria, Fredy (Bonded Out), 32, Aggravated Stalking
  • Thomas, James Lamar (Bonded Out), 62, Child Molestation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

11/23

  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway at SGTC, Suicide Threat
  • 201 Tom Hall Circle, Deer Accident Report
  • US Highway 280 E. at Peacock Storage, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 5, Seat Belt Violation/Knowingly Driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
  • GA State Route 3 at SGT Parkway, Impeading traffic flow in passing lane/Sriving in left lane of two lanes
  • McMath Mill Rd. at YDC, Warning for tinted tag cover and expired registration
  • GA state Route 3 and Mile Marker 11, Warning for Seat Belt Violation
  • Magnolia St. at GA State Route 3, Seat Belt Violation
  • 671 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Prince St. at Jefferson St., Warning for seat belt violation
  • Fetner Dr. at Hudson St., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA State Route 3 at GA State Route 27, Seat Belt Violation
  • Highway 30 West near Mockingbird Dr., Suspicious Person
  • GA SR 30 at Mayo St., Seat Belt Violation
  • 971 Brady Rd., Damage to Property
  • 1143 Upper River Rd., 911 Hangup

11/24

  • 304 Albany Annex, Shots Fired
  • 126 N. Carter Fish Pond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 104 Ridgewood Dr., Child Molestation
  • 3000 block of GA Highway 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC, Courtesy Ride
  • 664 US Highway 19 South, Animal Complaint
  • 234 Upper Rd., Burglary

11/25

  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 261 Memorial Mile, Welfare Check
  • 1306 Ridge St., Child Endangerment
  • 1681 Highway 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North near Frankie Williams Rd., Roadway blocked
  • 773 Flintside Dr., Civil Matter
  • 440B US Highway 280 E., Civil Matter
  • 147 Honeysuckle Hollow, Trespassing
  • 600 Block of Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Report

11/26

  • Oak Turn Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 405 W. Ellaville Street Apt. B, Entering Auto
  • GA Hwy 195 North just south of Upper River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Middle River and Lane Sub Rd., Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 195 at GA Hwy 27, Accident Report
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Building 500, Information for officer
  • Near 1992 Brady Rd., Criminal Trespass
  • 105 Main St., Loud Music
  • 107 Prince St., Assist Another Agency
  • 321 Walters St., Assist Another Agency

11/27

  • 144 E. Federal St. at Leslie Groceries, Alarm Activation
  • 1077 Hwy 49 South, Vehicle Theft
  • 326 Wayman St., Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 195 at US Hwy 280, Accident Report
  • 374 Spring Creek Rd., Identity Theft
  • 1700 Block of County Rd. 45 North, Accident Report
  • 186 Railroad St., Assist Another Agency
  • 125 Seaboard St., Missing Person
  • 1283 GA Hwy 27 E., Loud Music
  • Bumphead Rd. at SGT Parkway, Civil Matter
  • US Hwy 280 East near Mask Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • Highway 30 West and Highway 153, Accident Report
  • 119 Briarpatch Circle, Domestic Disturbance

11/28

  • 2154 State Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
  • 500 Sumter St., Mental Subject
  • 112 Thomas Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Thrasher Road, Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 176 Foxworth Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 136 Dogwood Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 202 Cyanamid Lane, Suspicious Person

11/29

  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/22

  • 207B Horton Dr. at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Southerfield Road at 1:55 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Vehicle Colliding with object

11/23

  • E. Lamar St. at 9:28 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 106 Tripp St. at Citizens Bank of Americus, at 10:11 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 126 Highway 280 West at 5:30 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • 204B Hudson St. at Louis Riccardi Dental, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Rucker St. at Hwy 19 North at 6:50 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 1517 South Lee St. at 8:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 701 Davenport St. at 11:21 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)

