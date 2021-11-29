Area Beat Report 11/22 to 11/28
Published 5:53 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Kletner Louthaniel (In Jail), 53, Probation Violation
- Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 34, Battery
- Dumas, James Ray (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Endangering a child while driving under the influence of alcohol
- Fann, Jarkell Davontae (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
- Fredrick, Joshua (In Jail), 31, Possession of Marijuana (less than an oz.)/Public Drunkenness
- Rafferty, Samantha Marie (In Jail), 29, Housing for Richland PD
- Short, Harry James (In Jail), 56, Hold for Webster County SO
- Willis, Blessin Sha’Dahea (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to report accident
- Holmes, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 57, Kidnapping/Rape/Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Johnson, Marvin Tyrell (In Jail), 24, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Vehicle Colliding with object
- Santamaria, Fredy (Bonded Out), 32, Aggravated Stalking
- Thomas, James Lamar (Bonded Out), 62, Child Molestation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
11/23
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at SGTC, Suicide Threat
- 201 Tom Hall Circle, Deer Accident Report
- US Highway 280 E. at Peacock Storage, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 5, Seat Belt Violation/Knowingly Driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
- GA State Route 3 at SGT Parkway, Impeading traffic flow in passing lane/Sriving in left lane of two lanes
- McMath Mill Rd. at YDC, Warning for tinted tag cover and expired registration
- GA state Route 3 and Mile Marker 11, Warning for Seat Belt Violation
- Magnolia St. at GA State Route 3, Seat Belt Violation
- 671 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- Prince St. at Jefferson St., Warning for seat belt violation
- Fetner Dr. at Hudson St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 3 at GA State Route 27, Seat Belt Violation
- Highway 30 West near Mockingbird Dr., Suspicious Person
- GA SR 30 at Mayo St., Seat Belt Violation
- 971 Brady Rd., Damage to Property
- 1143 Upper River Rd., 911 Hangup
11/24
- 304 Albany Annex, Shots Fired
- 126 N. Carter Fish Pond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 104 Ridgewood Dr., Child Molestation
- 3000 block of GA Highway 27 East, Accident Involving Deer
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC, Courtesy Ride
- 664 US Highway 19 South, Animal Complaint
- 234 Upper Rd., Burglary
11/25
- 246 Shiloh Rd., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 261 Memorial Mile, Welfare Check
- 1306 Ridge St., Child Endangerment
- 1681 Highway 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North near Frankie Williams Rd., Roadway blocked
- 773 Flintside Dr., Civil Matter
- 440B US Highway 280 E., Civil Matter
- 147 Honeysuckle Hollow, Trespassing
- 600 Block of Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Report
11/26
- Oak Turn Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
- 405 W. Ellaville Street Apt. B, Entering Auto
- GA Hwy 195 North just south of Upper River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Middle River and Lane Sub Rd., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 195 at GA Hwy 27, Accident Report
- 900 Southwestern Circle Building 500, Information for officer
- Near 1992 Brady Rd., Criminal Trespass
- 105 Main St., Loud Music
- 107 Prince St., Assist Another Agency
- 321 Walters St., Assist Another Agency
11/27
- 144 E. Federal St. at Leslie Groceries, Alarm Activation
- 1077 Hwy 49 South, Vehicle Theft
- 326 Wayman St., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 195 at US Hwy 280, Accident Report
- 374 Spring Creek Rd., Identity Theft
- 1700 Block of County Rd. 45 North, Accident Report
- 186 Railroad St., Assist Another Agency
- 125 Seaboard St., Missing Person
- 1283 GA Hwy 27 E., Loud Music
- Bumphead Rd. at SGT Parkway, Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 East near Mask Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- Highway 30 West and Highway 153, Accident Report
- 119 Briarpatch Circle, Domestic Disturbance
11/28
- 2154 State Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
- 500 Sumter St., Mental Subject
- 112 Thomas Dr., Alarm Activation
- Thrasher Road, Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 176 Foxworth Dr., Alarm Activation
- 136 Dogwood Dr., 911 Hangup
- 202 Cyanamid Lane, Suspicious Person
11/29
- 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/22
- 207B Horton Dr. at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Southerfield Road at 1:55 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Vehicle Colliding with object
11/23
- E. Lamar St. at 9:28 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 106 Tripp St. at Citizens Bank of Americus, at 10:11 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 126 Highway 280 West at 5:30 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
- 204B Hudson St. at Louis Riccardi Dental, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Rucker St. at Hwy 19 North at 6:50 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 1517 South Lee St. at 8:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 701 Davenport St. at 11:21 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)