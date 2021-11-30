Area Beat Report 11/29 to 11/30
Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s office Media Arrest Summary
- Bowens, Corshannon De Onte (In Jail), 20, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Carter, Jakeem Rashad (Released), 21, Failure to Appear
- Floyd, Jimmy Lee (In Jail), 56, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Franklin, Courtney Pierre (Back for Court), 40, Back for Court
- Gooch, Shabretta Symone (In Jail), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Illegal possession of controlled substance
- Journey, Stacey Elenzer (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking – Felony/Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Influencing Witness
- Murphy, Tera Danielle (In Jail), 35, Theft By Shoplifting
- Riley, Sharon Mitchell (In Jail), 55, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Criminal Trespass
- Vinent, Colden Claus (In Jail), 35, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/29
- 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
- 808 Upper River Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- Highway 19 South at Brown Lee, Citation for Speeding
- 127 Bailey Road, Criminal Trespass
- 102 North Pointe Circle, Theft
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
- 1059 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 413 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Vehicle
- 696 Bob Dodson Road, VIN Inspection
- Basket Factory Dr. at GA Cold Storage, Identity Theft
- Hwy 30 West at MM 11, Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 19 South at Hwy 280 West, Citation for Speeding
- 645 GA Hwy 49 South, Deer Accident Report
11/30
- 1329 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 near Frankie Williams Rd., Warnings in reference to no license on person and headlight requirements
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Robinson, Nia Vinita, 28, DUI-Refusal/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/29
- Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:36 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Martin Marietta St. at TCI Powder Coatings at 10:41 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- East Lamar St. at 11:34 a.m., Child Molestation
- E. Forsyth St. at 11:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Barlow St. at 11:23 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- E. Jefferson St. at 3:10 p.m., Drug Activity
- Felder St. at 4:08 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Illegal possession of controlled substance
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:07n p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- S. Lee St. at Americus PD at 6:09 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas &Go at 7:40 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 83 at 10:19 p.m., Reckless Conduct