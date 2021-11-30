Area Beat Report 11/29 to 11/30

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bowens, Corshannon De Onte (In Jail), 20, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Carter, Jakeem Rashad (Released), 21, Failure to Appear
  • Floyd, Jimmy Lee (In Jail), 56, Child Support Bench Warrant
  • Franklin, Courtney Pierre (Back for Court), 40, Back for Court
  • Gooch, Shabretta Symone (In Jail), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Illegal possession of controlled substance
  • Journey, Stacey Elenzer (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking – Felony/Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Influencing Witness
  • Murphy, Tera Danielle (In Jail), 35, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Riley, Sharon Mitchell (In Jail), 55, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Criminal Trespass
  • Vinent, Colden Claus (In Jail), 35, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/29

  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 808 Upper River Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Highway 19 South at Brown Lee, Citation for Speeding
  • 127 Bailey Road, Criminal Trespass
  • 102 North Pointe Circle, Theft
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 1059 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
  • 413 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 696 Bob Dodson Road, VIN Inspection
  • Basket Factory Dr. at GA Cold Storage, Identity Theft
  • Hwy 30 West at MM 11, Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 19 South at Hwy 280 West, Citation for Speeding
  • 645 GA Hwy 49 South, Deer Accident Report

11/30

  • 1329 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 near Frankie Williams Rd., Warnings in reference to no license on person and headlight requirements

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Robinson, Nia Vinita, 28, DUI-Refusal/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/29

  • Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:36 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Martin Marietta St. at TCI Powder Coatings at 10:41 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • East Lamar St. at 11:34 a.m., Child Molestation
  • E. Forsyth St. at 11:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Barlow St. at 11:23 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • E. Jefferson St. at 3:10 p.m., Drug Activity
  • Felder St. at 4:08 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Illegal possession of controlled substance
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:07n p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • S. Lee St. at Americus PD at 6:09 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas &Go at 7:40 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 83 at 10:19 p.m., Reckless Conduct

 

 

 

 

 

