Large crowd attends South Georgia Technical College’s 2nd Drive-Thru ‘Light Up Your Future’ event

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The cars just kept coming and the smiles were contagious during South Georgia Technical College’s Drive Thru “Light Up Your Future” event that featured the campus and its programs of study illuminated with thousands of bright lights.

This was the 6th annual “Light Up Your Future” event but was only the second time as a Drive Thru edition. Approximately 300 cars and nearly 1200 people took part in the South Georgia Technical College “Light Up Your Future” event that allowed everyone to drive through the campus and see all of the programs and buildings illuminated and decked out for the holidays.

“We decided to host the ‘Light Up Your Future’ event as a Drive-Thru again this year just as a COVID-19 precaution. It was a hit last year and we felt like the Drive-Thru event would be a great way to still allow people to come enjoy the spirit of Christmas and the holidays. We wanted to do something that was safe but still ‘give back’ to the community,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.

The event was held along a two-mile route through the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus. Each program area was represented in the creative event that promoted the outstanding education and extra-curricular activities offered by South Georgia Tech. Cars entered on Lindbergh Drive, looped through the Pope Center Circle and then came back on to Lindbergh Drive to Transportation Drive and exited through Success Avenue.

“This was a great event,” said President Watford. “Every year I wonder how our faculty and staff are going to improve upon the year before. And every year, they surprise and amaze me. We have some exceptional instructors that go the extra mile to create fun and exciting displays about the educational opportunities offered here at South Georgia Technical College. This event also allowed South Georgia Tech to give back to the community by hosting a fun as well as informative holiday event. We appreciate all the members of the community who came out to celebrate with us.”

The showcase of programs and beautiful light displays were second only to the enthusiastic sprint of the South Georgia Tech family, students, and community members who came out to enjoy the event. Each of the individual program divisions such as transportation, personal services, business and computers, and industrial and technical programs were transformed into amazing light displays that highlighted different career opportunities.

In the Transportation area, the Caterpillar Heavy Equipment program outlined the large Caterpillar equipment and Generators in Christmas lights. The John Deere Agricultural Technology program did the same thing with its large tractors and Diesel and Commercial Truck Driving featured its large trucks, trailers, and rigs lighted.

The automotive programs had a car decked out with lights. The aviation programs had a small airplane wrapped in colorful lights along with the large propeller wrapped in lights. SGTC’s Aaron’s Rents race car was also centrally featured for the Motorsports program. Fire Science featured the fire truck donated by the Americus Fire Department and the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice team had a four-wheeler driven by the Grinch pulled over.

The business and computer programs had their programs areas set up with lights and a Merry Christmas holiday greeting surrounded by lots of presents. Adult Education featured a sign and presents surrounded by snowflakes and Christmas ornaments to encourage students to make the right choice to continue their education. The health and personal services groups had different areas lighted with their Christmas gear and the cosmetology group also showcased their wares in bright lights with Santa getting a facial. Barbering was also featured in lights. Industrial Systems, Electrical Technology, Electronics, and Precision Machining and Manufacturing went all out with electronic music, movies, and Santa suits.

Santa and his elves were on the move during the night and WISK-FM 98.7 did a live remote and played Christmas music. Lighted toys were given away by the Student Affairs group, wrapped peppermint candy canes were passed out by the Commercial Truck Driving crew and other groups and Culinary Arts handed out individually packaged boxes packed with cookies, candy, lighted stir sticks and more.

“This was an outstanding event and we hope that the community enjoyed the lights and learned more about the opportunities available at South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. Photos from the event can be viewed at: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/sgtc-light-up-your-future-photos/. Individuals can also vote for their favorite exhibit by using the QR code provided during the drive thru or on the SGTC Facebook post.

And it is not too late to sign up for the over 200 programs available at South Georgia Technical College. Spring Semester begins January 12th. A special orientation and registration day is planned for January 10th on both the Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. For more information visit the website at: www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.