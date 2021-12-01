Successful weekend for small business

Small Business Weekend was held after Thanksgiving. Downtown Americus promotes shopping small and shopping locally for lots of reasons. The quality of selection is phenomenal, and the shop keepers are our neighbors who in turn spend their dollars locally. When you support a local shop, you are investing in the lives of our friends and family. According to Haley Hanniford, Program Coordinator for Americus Mainstreet, this weekend “brought a lot of traffic and it was a success.” Americus has plenty to offer us from a unique gifts to gift certificates for haircuts and house cleaning. Haley takes every opportunity to invite folks to visit our small shops. “Americus Main Street is a huge supporter of downtown business, and we recognize that our small businesses are the backbone to our historic downtown community. We take every opportunity we can to promote them. We highly recommend shopping small and shopping locally.”

To spend an afternoon in downtown means perusing everything from the best in wardrobe options to candles, china, personalized gifts, furniture, fun garden accessories and even indulging in some great sweets, fair trade coffee and meals fit for royalty. You might have decided to stay in the house this weekend indulging in Netflix, leftovers and football, rather than getting a jump start on your Christmas shopping experience. No worries, the excellence of our small business community goes strong all year long. However, indulge in the special deals, the ambience and the fine company of all that is Americus to get the most out of your Christmas experience. First Friday will be on December 3rd and the theme is appropriately, “Home for the Holidays.” Your senses will enjoy indulging in the holiday spectacular and you will count it as one of your sweetest Christmas memories.