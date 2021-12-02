Area Beat Report 12/1 to 12/2

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Aycock, Spencer Roy Jackson (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
  • Ball, Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 20, Housing for Lee County
  • Ford, Jermerico Jamil (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required/Failure to maintain insurance/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title/Defective or no headlights/Driver use due care/Probation Violation
  • Harris, Destiny Lover (In Jail), 18, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Pitts, Jyquavious Malik (In Jail), 20, Sentenced to 30 days
  • Watts, Farley Arthur (Bonded Out), 32, Theft by Taking/Criminal Trespass
  • Woods, Shaquille Rashod (In Jail), 26, Witness Contempt Warrant

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/1

  • Lamar Rd. and North Spring Creek Circle, Accident involving a Deer
  • 138 Smokey Lane, Identity Theft
  • North Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 116 State Highway 30 West near American Legion Post, Accident Report
  • 154 Sylvan Rd., Entering Auto
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • U.S. Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 21, Assist Motorist
  • 404 W. Ellaville St. Apt. 1B, Domestic Disturbance
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West at Claude Harvey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • U.S. Highway 280 East about Cook Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 275 W. Rockhill Dr., Bad Child
  • Tim Tucker Road near U.S. Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 194 Newt Bailey Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 272 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance

12/2

  • South GA Tech Parkway near Bumphead Rd., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

12/1

  • Lonnie Lane at Living Waters Assembly at 1 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 5:37 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Bosworth St. at Felder St. at 10:53 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Rees St. at Oak Grove Cemetery at 1:55 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Tom Hall Circle at 3:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Parker St. at 6:44 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Sharon Circle at 6:45 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Alan Dr. at 10:25 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 209 at 10:57 p.m., Ungovernable Child

 

