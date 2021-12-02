Area Beat Report 12/1 to 12/2
Published 1:23 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Aycock, Spencer Roy Jackson (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
- Ball, Lorenzo (Bonded Out), 20, Housing for Lee County
- Ford, Jermerico Jamil (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required/Failure to maintain insurance/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title/Defective or no headlights/Driver use due care/Probation Violation
- Harris, Destiny Lover (In Jail), 18, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Pitts, Jyquavious Malik (In Jail), 20, Sentenced to 30 days
- Watts, Farley Arthur (Bonded Out), 32, Theft by Taking/Criminal Trespass
- Woods, Shaquille Rashod (In Jail), 26, Witness Contempt Warrant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/1
- Lamar Rd. and North Spring Creek Circle, Accident involving a Deer
- 138 Smokey Lane, Identity Theft
- North Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 116 State Highway 30 West near American Legion Post, Accident Report
- 154 Sylvan Rd., Entering Auto
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- U.S. Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 21, Assist Motorist
- 404 W. Ellaville St. Apt. 1B, Domestic Disturbance
- U.S. Hwy 280 West at Claude Harvey Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- U.S. Highway 280 East about Cook Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 275 W. Rockhill Dr., Bad Child
- Tim Tucker Road near U.S. Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 194 Newt Bailey Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 272 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
12/2
- South GA Tech Parkway near Bumphead Rd., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
12/1
- Lonnie Lane at Living Waters Assembly at 1 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Bessie Mays Circle at 5:37 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Bosworth St. at Felder St. at 10:53 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Rees St. at Oak Grove Cemetery at 1:55 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Tom Hall Circle at 3:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Parker St. at 6:44 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Sharon Circle at 6:45 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Alan Dr. at 10:25 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 209 at 10:57 p.m., Ungovernable Child