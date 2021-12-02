Both SCHS Panthers and Lady Panthers earn first region victories of the season

From Staff Reports

MACON – Both the Sumter County High School boys and girls basketball teams (SCHS) earned their first Region 2-AAA victories of the season on Wednesday, December 1, at Central (Macon) High School (CMHS). The Lady Panthers improved their overall record to 2-2 with a 45-34 victory over the Lady Chargers, while the boys were able to edge out CMHS 53-50 to stay undefeated at 2-0.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Chargers jumped out to a 23-19 lead at the half, but the Lady Panthers dominated play in the third quarter, outscoring CMHS 18-6. That third quarter run by SCHS proved to be the deciding factor in the game, as the Lady Panthers would not relinquish their lead in the fourth quarter and would go on to win by the score of 45-34.

Tiffani Goodman led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 18 points and Trinity Jackson had 12. Aviyonna Clemons was also in double figures with 10 points.

In the varsity boys’ game, the Panthers were in a hard-fought battle with the Chargers the entire way, but they were able to come away with a 53-50 victory on the road.

“We didn’t play very well on the offensive side,” SCHS Head Coach Johnny Genwright said. “We had a lot of turnovers. Defense was imperative for the most part. However, the guys were able to accept the challenge to close out the game during crunch time.” Genwright went on to say that he was extremely pleased with the play of La’Travus Angry, who stepped up his game for SCHS on both ends of the floor.

Cameron Evans led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points and Kyric Davis poured in 11. La’Travus Angry, D.J. Hurley and Brandon Pope each chipped in six points for SCHS in the winning cause.

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers will head down to Leesburg, GA for rematches against the Lee County Trojans and Lady Trojans on Friday, December 3. The Lady Panthers fell in their season opener to LCHS 54-41 back on Friday, November 19, while the Panthers defeated the Trojans 55-32.

The Lady Panthers will tip off their game on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the Panthers at 7:30 p.m.