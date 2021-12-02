Lady Jets return to winning ways with 73-58 victory over Albany Tech

By Su Ann Bird

Albany, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets returned to their winning ways with a 73-58 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) victory over Albany Tech’s Lady Titans in a come from behind win Wednesday. The nationally ranked Lady Jets are now 7 – 3 overall and 2 – 1 in the conference. Albany Tech is 2 – 3 in the conference and 5 – 5 overall.

“It was good to get another conference win,” SGTC Lady Jets head coach James Frey said. “We are currently in second place in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands, which is unbeaten right now at 3 – 0.”

The Lady Jets dropped a 65 – 54 decision to Georgia Highlands early in the season on Tuesday, November 16, but but has two more opportunities to play them in conference match-ups. The Lady Jets travel to Rome on December 18th for a 2 p.m. game and then host them on February 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

The win over Albany Tech put the Lady Jets in second place over Central Georgia Tech with a 1 – 1 conference record followed by Albany Tech, 2 – 3, East Georgia, 1 – 2; and Andrew College, 1 – 3.

The Lady Jets were up 16 – 14 at the end of the first quarter against Albany Tech but a strong second quarter allowed Albany Tech to regain the lead at the half, 35 – 33. South Georgia Tech came out strong in the second half and outscored Albany Tech 27 – 5 in the third quarter to go up 60 – 40. Albany Tech fought back in the fourth period and outscored the Lady Jets 18 – 13 but it was too little too late and SGTC won out 73 – 58.

The Lady Jets had a great night from sophomore shooting guard Kamya Hollingshed with 26 points. She was seven of 13 from the three point line and nine of 17 from the field. She also hit one of two free throws and had two assists, three steals and one rebound.

She was joined in double figures by freshman shooting forward Alexia Dizeko from Switzerland, who had a total of 18 points. She also contributed seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman center Fanta Gassama was the only other Lady Jet in double-figures. She had 15 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and two steals on the night.

Freshman forward Camryn James from Macon contributed nine points, and then Maikya Simmons and Mame Thiaw added two points each while Luana Leite closed out the scoring with one point. Albany Tech had three players in double-digits.

The Lady Jets only hit 35% of their free throw attempts but shot 54.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the three-point line. Albany Tech hit 43.5 percent of their foul shots but shot less than 36 percent from the field and 34.5% from the three-point line.

The Lady Jets will host Chattahoochee Valley Community College on Saturday, December 4th at 12 noon in the Hangar and then have four games on the road. They travel to Swainsboro on December 8th to face East Georgia State College, travel to Phenix City, AL on December 11th for a rematch with Chattahoochee Valley Community College followed by a trip to Andrew College on December 15th and Georgia Highlands on December 18th.

The Jets are in action this weekend with a trip to Marianna, FL. They will take on Gulf Coast Community College at 3 p.m. CST on December 3rd and then Chipola College at 3 p.m. CST on December 4th.