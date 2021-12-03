Community votes on favorite SGTC ‘Light Up Your Future’ displays

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Nearly 1,000 individuals participated in the South Georgia Technical College sixth annual “Light Up Your Future” Drive-Thru event recently and participants were able to vote for their favorite displays electronically using a QR code from a cell phone or computer.

The joint display of the Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Drafting, Electrical Systems, Electronics, and Industrial Systems programs that sprawled across the John M. Pope Center front lawn was the first-place winner followed by the Practical Nursing display. Rounding out the top five were the John Deere Agricultural Technology, Aviation Maintenance, Avionics, and Aircraft Structural Technology programs as well as the Basic Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice displays.

Community members, current students, alumni and perspective students participated in the QR survey after driving thru the nearly two-mile route featuring the SGTC academic programs, athletics, and student clubs and organizations on display around the campus.

“Actually, all the displays were wonderful!! Everyone was so welcoming and friendly! Thank you so much!” wrote one visitor from the event. Several others expressed their appreciation with “It was excellent! Thanks for a great event! We loved the Light Up Your Future! Great Job! Awesomeness. Kids enjoyed it all!”

One person added, “This was an awesome event that allows the community to see what you offer and see your beautiful campus. The lights were great, loved the interaction and the Jets and Lady Jets enthusiasm were contagious.”

Several individuals remarked that “this has become a new Christmas tradition for our family! Thank y’all so much.”

As individuals left the campus, the SGTC Culinary Arts students and faculty presented everyone with a box of goodies. “We enjoyed the cookies and the SGTC Christmas ornament was the perfect touch!”

The SGTC Admissions tent/display and the clubs and organizations booths were not a part of the voting process but several people gave them positive comments. SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens “is a wonderful, caring, devoted South Georgia Tech employee,” wrote one person.

Several others commented, “I liked the O’Team display because of the creativity and it stood-out from the other displays” and “the orientation team had the best display to me. Great way to end the night.” The “O’Team and admissions booths were great too!”

Overall the “Light Up Your Future” event at South Georgia Technical College received rave reviews from the community and as one person added, “wonderful displays providing much enjoyment and education as to all programs offered in our community! Sumter County is blessed to have South Georgia Technical College.”

A video of the event can be found at: https://youtu.be/11R-HjwugjA and photos at: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/sgtc-light-up-your-future-photos/.