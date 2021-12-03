Raiders’ strong defense leads them to victory over Covenant Academy

Published 4:32 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy senior forward Carmelo Volley looks to pass. Photo by Kayla Hudgins

MACON – It was not a high-scoring game, but the Southland Academy Raider Basketball Team (SAR) got the job done on the defensive end, as they limited the Rams’ opportunities to score. As a result, SAR left Macon with a 43-32 victory over Covenant academy on Thursday, December 2.

“We did not shoot the ball well, particularly in the first half, but we played well defensively,” SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster said. “I am very pleased with where we are at on the defensive end.”

SAR junior shooting guard John Henry Crisp led all scorers with 19 points and Cedric Smith poured in 10 in the winning cause.

The Raiders (2-0) will try to extend their undefeated record to 3-0 when they host Stratford Academy on Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

