Area Beat Report 12/3 to 12/5
Published 2:56 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Travus Cornelius (Bonded Out), 40, Disorderly Conduct
- Curry, Brad Lee (Bonded Out), 31, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Garcia, Ricardo (In Jail), 42, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony/Burglary – 1st Degree – Felony
- Holt, Elacious Dashidra (Bonded Out), 19, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation/Criminal Trespass
- Mann, Lester Benail (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Mathis, Quantavious Quashaun (In Jail), 23, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed/Probation Violation
- Varnum, Jimmy Kenneth, 28, Probation Violation/Possession of MSD/Citation for Speeding/Warrant Executed
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
12/3
- SGTC Parkway west of GA 49 N, Abandoned Vehicle
- South GA Tech Parkway at State Route 49, Livestock in Road
- SGT Parkway at Basket Factory Road, Warning for Speeding
- Sumter County ELE, Information for officer
- State Route 3 at State Route 30, Expired or no registration or title
- GA Highway 49 near Frankie Williams Rd., Warning in reference to obscured license plate
- Lamar St. at Prince St., Seat Belt Violation
- 110 Oak Crest Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- State Route 30 at Pecan Rd., Following too closely
- US Highway 280 East at Thomas Drive Lowes, at Warning for break light requirements
- State Route 3 at Mile Marker 13, Registration and license requirements
- GA State Route 30 at Thomas Dr., Warning for Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 30 at State Route 27, Warning for move over law
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19, Warning for Expired registration
- GA Hwy 27 E at Buttercup Lane, Deer Accident Report
- Flintside Dr. at Old Ferry Rd., Accident Report
- 271 Brady Rd. Lot 7, Discharging Firearms on or near public property
- Southland Rd. and Hwy 27 East, Loud Music
- GA 280 West at Frank Chappell Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 247 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 102 East St., Unruly Juvenile
- Hwy 19 South at MM 2, Deer Accident Report
12/4
- Goo Goo Car Wash Parking Lot, Warning for violation
- N MLK Jr. Blvd. at Hawkins Carters, Warning for failure to yield
- 414 N. Bond St. Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
- 117 Swisher Rd., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 19 South, Bolo given out for a black jeep headed south from Lee County.
- GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 3, Seat Belt Violation
- SGT Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Warning for expired tag
- SGT Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for Speeding
- 117 Swisher Rd. Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
- 1462 U.S. Highway 280 West, Alarm Activation
- Sun Valley at Freida Lane, Warning in reference to move over law
- GA State Route 30 at Thomas Dr., Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 30 at Thomas Dr., Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 746 U.S. Highway 19 South, Civil Disturbance
- GA State Route 30 at Tallent Store Road, Warning for Speeding
- 202 Rebel Road, Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 307 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
12/5
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19, Citation for speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 3526 South Lee St. Road, Accident Involving Deer
- 418 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 3 at GA State Route 30, Move Over Law
- 613 Flintside Dr., Welfare Check
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 24, Citation for Speeding
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23, Seat Belt Violation
- 155 Stonewall Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 479 Middle River Rd. Lot A, Criminal Trespass
- 319 Ed Carson Dr., Vehicle Theft
- Hwy 153 and Sims Rd., Assist Motorist
- 133 Rose Lane, Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 195 North at Hwy 49 North, Accident Involving Deer
12/6
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. Rubos, Warning for headlight requirements
- 490 Middle River Rd., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Angrish, Chadarien Jayquan, 25, Assault and Battery
- Brown, Travis Cornelius, 40, Dui-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to maintain lane
- Brown, Jakyrah, 20, Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- Geter, Ashley Aujohnn, 34, Driving without valid license-Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device
- Hamilton, Karmil Reshford, 23, Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
- Harper, Marco Antoine, 37, Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle/Suspended Registration/Dui-Alcohol/Open Container of Alcohol in motor vehicle
- Ingram, Brittany Nicole, 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
- McCormick, Amber, 17, Theft By Shoplifting
- Seay, Obrian Jarrell, 33, Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Thomas, Sebrina, 54, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/3
- MLK Blvd. at 10:12 a.m., Possession of MSD Drugs/Probation Violation/Possession of MSD/Citation for Speeding/Warrant Executed
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:10 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Hudson St. at 1:49 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Country Club Dr. at Apt. B at 2:37 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Degree/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- E. Lester St. at 3:26 p.m., Identity theft/Fraud
- South Lee St. at 3:39 p.m., Driving without valid license-Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device
- Peggy Ann Dr. at 3:42 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- E. Lamar St. at Sonic at 4:52 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- B Waitsman Dr. at 6:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Crawford St. at 8 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 11:49 p.m., Affray
- 94B Bozeman Circle at 4:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. at T&M Motors at 4:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Wildwood Circle at 5:38 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
12/4
- Harris St. at 12:26 a.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:11 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to maintain lane
- E. Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 12:54 p.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed/Probation Violation/Possession of Marijuana
- Judy Lane at 3:44 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Forsyth St. at Lee St. at 11:44 p.m., Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol
- E. Lester St. at 11:48 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
12/5
- Tripp St. at Denham Dr. at 2:52 a.m., Furnishing and selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 INN at 3:47 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- South Lee St. at 11:24 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- South MLK Blvd. at 12:33 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
- Ashby St. at 3:40 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:40 p.m., Assault and Battery
- Aaron Snipes Dr. at 8:58 p.m., Affray
- Crawley St. at 9:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:37 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Hosanna Circle at 1:08 p.m., Miscellaneous Report