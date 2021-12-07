Area Beat Report 12/3 to 12/5

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Travus Cornelius (Bonded Out), 40, Disorderly Conduct
  • Curry, Brad Lee (Bonded Out), 31, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Garcia, Ricardo (In Jail), 42, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony/Burglary – 1st Degree – Felony
  • Holt, Elacious Dashidra (Bonded Out), 19, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation/Criminal Trespass
  • Mann, Lester Benail (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Mathis, Quantavious Quashaun (In Jail), 23, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed/Probation Violation
  • Varnum, Jimmy Kenneth, 28, Probation Violation/Possession of MSD/Citation for Speeding/Warrant Executed

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

12/3

  • SGTC Parkway west of GA 49 N, Abandoned Vehicle
  • South GA Tech Parkway at State Route 49, Livestock in Road
  • SGT Parkway at Basket Factory Road, Warning for Speeding
  • Sumter County ELE, Information for officer
  • State Route 3 at State Route 30, Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Highway 49 near Frankie Williams Rd., Warning in reference to obscured license plate
  • Lamar St. at Prince St., Seat Belt Violation
  • 110 Oak Crest Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • State Route 30 at Pecan Rd., Following too closely
  • US Highway 280 East at Thomas Drive Lowes, at Warning for break light requirements
  • State Route 3 at Mile Marker 13, Registration and license requirements
  • GA State Route 30 at Thomas Dr., Warning for Seat Belt Violation
  • GA State Route 30 at State Route 27, Warning for move over law
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19, Warning for Expired registration
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Buttercup Lane, Deer Accident Report
  • Flintside Dr. at Old Ferry Rd., Accident Report
  • 271 Brady Rd. Lot 7, Discharging Firearms on or near public property
  • Southland Rd. and Hwy 27 East, Loud Music
  • GA 280 West at Frank Chappell Rd., Deer Accident Report
  • 247 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
  • 102 East St., Unruly Juvenile
  • Hwy 19 South at MM 2, Deer Accident Report

12/4

  • Goo Goo Car Wash Parking Lot, Warning for violation
  • N MLK Jr. Blvd. at Hawkins Carters, Warning for failure to yield
  • 414 N. Bond St. Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
  • 117 Swisher Rd., Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 19 South, Bolo given out for a black jeep headed south from Lee County.
  • GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 3, Seat Belt Violation
  • SGT Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Warning for expired tag
  • SGT Parkway at Basket Factory Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • 117 Swisher Rd. Apt. B, Domestic Disturbance
  • 1462 U.S. Highway 280 West, Alarm Activation
  • Sun Valley at Freida Lane, Warning in reference to move over law
  • GA State Route 30 at Thomas Dr., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA State Route 30 at Thomas Dr., Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 746 U.S. Highway 19 South, Civil Disturbance
  • GA State Route 30 at Tallent Store Road, Warning for Speeding
  • 202 Rebel Road, Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 307 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance

12/5

  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 19, Citation for speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 3526 South Lee St. Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • 418 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Route 3 at GA State Route 30, Move Over Law
  • 613 Flintside Dr., Welfare Check
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 24, Citation for Speeding
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23, Seat Belt Violation
  • 155 Stonewall Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 479 Middle River Rd. Lot A, Criminal Trespass
  • 319 Ed Carson Dr., Vehicle Theft
  • Hwy 153 and Sims Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 133 Rose Lane, Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 195 North at Hwy 49 North, Accident Involving Deer

12/6

  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. Rubos, Warning for headlight requirements
  • 490 Middle River Rd., Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Angrish, Chadarien Jayquan, 25, Assault and Battery
  • Brown, Travis Cornelius, 40, Dui-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to maintain lane
  • Brown, Jakyrah, 20, Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
  • Geter, Ashley Aujohnn, 34, Driving without valid license-Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device
  • Hamilton, Karmil Reshford, 23, Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
  • Harper, Marco Antoine, 37, Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle/Suspended Registration/Dui-Alcohol/Open Container of Alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Ingram, Brittany Nicole, 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
  • McCormick, Amber, 17, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Seay, Obrian Jarrell, 33, Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol
  • Thomas, Sebrina, 54, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/3

  • MLK Blvd. at 10:12 a.m., Possession of MSD Drugs/Probation Violation/Possession of MSD/Citation for Speeding/Warrant Executed
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:10 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Hudson St. at 1:49 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Country Club Dr. at Apt. B at 2:37 p.m., Forgery – 3rd Degree/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Lester St. at 3:26 p.m., Identity theft/Fraud
  • South Lee St. at 3:39 p.m., Driving without valid license-Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device
  • Peggy Ann Dr. at 3:42 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • E. Lamar St. at Sonic at 4:52 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • B Waitsman Dr. at 6:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Crawford St. at 8 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 11:49 p.m., Affray
  • 94B Bozeman Circle at 4:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. at T&M Motors at 4:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Wildwood Circle at 5:38 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

12/4

  • Harris St. at 12:26 a.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
  • Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:11 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to maintain lane
  • E. Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 12:54 p.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed/Probation Violation/Possession of Marijuana
  • Judy Lane at 3:44 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Forsyth St. at Lee St. at 11:44 p.m., Failure to maintain lane/DUI-Alcohol
  • E. Lester St. at 11:48 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city

12/5

  • Tripp St. at Denham Dr. at 2:52 a.m., Furnishing and selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 INN at 3:47 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at 11:24 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • South MLK Blvd. at 12:33 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
  • Ashby St. at 3:40 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:40 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • Aaron Snipes Dr. at 8:58 p.m., Affray
  • Crawley St. at 9:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:37 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Hosanna Circle at 1:08 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

 

 

 

