Area Beat Report 12/6 to 12/7/21
Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cromer, Dustin Glenn (In Jail), 17, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Daniels, Ja’Quavious Tylek (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery/Disruption of Public School
- Sales, Joseph Quantez (In Jail), 27, Possession of Amphetamine/Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Registration and License requirements
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/6
- 490 Middle River Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. Rubos, Warning for headlight requirements
- 266 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, 911 Hangup
- 766 Hwy 280 East William Office, Suspicious Vehicle
- 114 Hwy 308, Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 18, Warning for Speeding
- 110 US Hwy 19 N at Turton Storage, Burglary
- Luke Rd. in Plains, Accident Involving Deer
- 109 Oglethorpe St. Apt. A, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail, Pickup/Transport prisoner
- 202 Schley St., Damage to Property
- 7849 GA Hwy 49 North, Welfare Check
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
12/6
- Sunset Dr. at 8:59 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Matthews Dr. at 12:26 p.m., Forgery – 2nd Degree
- E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 1:37 p.m., Financial transaction/Card Fraud and Card Theft
- West Church St. and GA 377 at 3:57 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Academy St. at 5:38 p.m., Elder Abuse-Neglect to a disabled person
- W. Lester St. at 5:03 p.m., Simple Battery/Battery 1st offense
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:28 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Henrietta Street at 3:35 p.m., Simple Battery/Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle
- South Lee St. at Columbia Avenue at 11:41 p.m., Possession of Amphetamine/ Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Registration and License requirements