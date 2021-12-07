Area Beat Report 12/6 to 12/7/21

Published 4:52 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cromer, Dustin Glenn (In Jail), 17, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Daniels, Ja’Quavious Tylek (In Jail), 17, Simple Battery/Disruption of Public School
  • Sales, Joseph Quantez (In Jail), 27, Possession of Amphetamine/Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Registration and License requirements

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/6

  • 490 Middle River Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. Rubos, Warning for headlight requirements
  • 266 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, 911 Hangup
  • 766 Hwy 280 East William Office, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 114 Hwy 308, Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 18, Warning for Speeding
  • 110 US Hwy 19 N at Turton Storage, Burglary
  • Luke Rd. in Plains, Accident Involving Deer
  • 109 Oglethorpe St. Apt. A, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail, Pickup/Transport prisoner
  • 202 Schley St., Damage to Property
  • 7849 GA Hwy 49 North, Welfare Check

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

12/6

  • Sunset Dr. at 8:59 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • Matthews Dr. at 12:26 p.m., Forgery – 2nd Degree
  • E. Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 1:37 p.m., Financial transaction/Card Fraud and Card Theft
  • West Church St. and GA 377 at 3:57 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Academy St. at 5:38 p.m., Elder Abuse-Neglect to a disabled person
  • W. Lester St. at 5:03 p.m., Simple Battery/Battery 1st offense
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:28 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Henrietta Street at 3:35 p.m., Simple Battery/Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle
  • South Lee St. at Columbia Avenue at 11:41 p.m., Possession of Amphetamine/ Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Registration and License requirements

 

 

More News

Georgia Southwestern to address nursing shortage with new nursing program

BOE hears from IGNITE CCA, Fresh Start Academy and revisits poor academic performance

An eternal remembrance

Area Beat Report 12/3 to 12/5

Print Article