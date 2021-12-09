Area Beat Report 12/7 to 12/9/21
Published 4:39 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Boone, Ja’Heim Sam-Twawn (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
- Drake, Matthew Charles (In Jail), 37, City Probation
- Leary, Schonerick Antwan (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
- Lott, Christopher Trent (In Jail), 43, Housing for Webster County
- Murray, Joyce Ann (Bonded Out), 66, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Raven, Milton Abraham (In Jail), Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/7
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. Lot B at 7 p.m., Found Property
- Beale St. at 1:09 a.m., Domestic Dispute
12/8
- 400 Block of McLittle Bridge Rd. at 9:28 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 280 East at Arizmendi Racing at 2:33 a.m., Welfare Check
- 140 Williams Rd. at 4:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 3:14 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 966 Hwy 49 North at 4:30 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 2549 Brady Rd. at 4:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Hosanna Circle and Lilly Lane at 12:39 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
- 211 North Jackson St. at Anderson Bailey Realty at 1:53 p.m., Forgery 1st Degree
- 307 E. Forsyth St. at 2:10 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 916 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lot 16 at Weeks Trailer Park at 4:41 p.m., Cruelty to Animals
- 117 B Hanson Dr. at 4:55 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 502 East Church St. at 5:25 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- 208 Burton Circle at 4:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 123 Heads Avenue at 6:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 312 Ashby St. at 8:08 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 8:35 p.m., Damage to Property