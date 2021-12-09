Area Beat Report 12/7 to 12/9/21

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Boone, Ja’Heim Sam-Twawn (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
  • Drake, Matthew Charles (In Jail), 37, City Probation
  • Leary, Schonerick Antwan (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
  • Lott, Christopher Trent (In Jail), 43, Housing for Webster County
  • Murray, Joyce Ann (Bonded Out), 66, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Raven, Milton Abraham (In Jail), Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/7

  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. Lot B at 7 p.m., Found Property
  • Beale St. at 1:09 a.m., Domestic Dispute

12/8

  • 400 Block of McLittle Bridge Rd. at 9:28 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Arizmendi Racing at 2:33 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 140 Williams Rd. at 4:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 3:14 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 966 Hwy 49 North at 4:30 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 2549 Brady Rd. at 4:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hosanna Circle and Lilly Lane at 12:39 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 211 North Jackson St. at Anderson Bailey Realty at 1:53 p.m., Forgery 1st Degree
  • 307 E. Forsyth St. at 2:10 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 916 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lot 16 at Weeks Trailer Park at 4:41 p.m., Cruelty to Animals
  • 117 B Hanson Dr. at 4:55 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 502 East Church St. at 5:25 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • 208 Burton Circle at 4:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 123 Heads Avenue at 6:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 312 Ashby St. at 8:08 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 8:35 p.m., Damage to Property

 

