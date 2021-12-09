South Georgia Technical College Holds High School Equivalency Graduation Ceremony

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College held its 2021 Fall High School Equivalency graduation ceremony recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC Americus campus. Twenty-one students in attendance were recognized for their accomplishment in earning their High School Equivalency.

Dr. John Watford, President of South Georgia Technical College, welcomed those in attendance and offered his congratulations to the graduates. “I know each of you has your own story, and you’ve had to overcome obstacles to get here,” Watford told the graduates. “It is an inspiration to all of us that you have set this goal and achieved it.”

Robbie Edalgo, SGTC High School Equivalency Instructor on the Crisp County campus, was the guest speaker at the event, which featured graduates from Sumter, Schley, Crisp, Macon, Marion, Webster, and Taylor counties.

Edalgo praised the students for their perseverance in achieving their High School Equivalency. “You’re no stranger to the valley,” he said. “Some of you have seen tragedy. But I want to celebrate the fact that you didn’t stay in the valley. You saw something that you wanted to achieve, and you went after it.”

After Edalgo’s talk, President Watford, SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers, and Dean of Adult Education Lillis Ann Winn recognized the graduates and presented them with their diplomas.

Listed below are the South Georgia Technical College High School Equivalency graduates from the individual counties served by SGTC:

Sumter County:

Shaakirah Badmus, Mickayela Espinoza, Haley Jade Foy, Reyna Guerra, Raven Jackson, Noah Lee, Dynasty Mack, Eden Morris, James Andrew Patterson, Madelyn Randazzo, Jonathan Bret Rosenberg, Jacob Stuckey, John Hunter Wilson

Crisp County:

Jordy Contreras, Gavin Dean, Tonice Dornevil, Caleb Hardeman, Chase Lankaster, Shalanda Montford, Savannah Claire Smith, Tamekia Spivey, Shenekia Sheyona Walker

Macon County:

Jennie Allen, Jamin Lynn Yoder, Weston Yoder

Marion County:

Zackary Mincey, Madison Tenant

Schley County:

Isaac Wayne Adams, Ethan Register, Kristen Zipperer

Taylor County:

Kristen Ann Murray, Jeremiah Cummings, Dustin Tharpe

Webster County:

Summer Johnson

Lillie Ann Winn is the South Georgia Technical College Program Administrator for Adult Education for SDA 15, Lisa Jordan is the Adult Education Administrative Assistant, Lisa Truitt is the GED Chief Examiner and Shuri Rand, Ed Turley and Kenia Wills are GED Examiners. The South Georgia Tech Adult Education instructors include: Cindy Bagwell, Robbie Edalgo, Lissa Faircloth, Angie Kauffman, Mary King, Christy McAllister, Daniel Payne, Jasmine Sims, Deborah Story, Tonya Visage, Khelan McGhee, and Mary Wooldridge. Tracy Israel is the Adult Education Career Services Specialist.

For more information about the Adult Education and GED classes, contact South Georgia Tech at 229.931.2565.