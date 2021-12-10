Area Beat Report 12/9/21

Published 2:24 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Garcia, Nicolas (In Jail), 41, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Goodwin, Booker (In Jail), 46, Theft By Taking – Felony/Conspiracy to Commit a felony

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

12/9

  • US Hwy 280 and Claude Harvey Rd. At 7:51 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 645 Hwy 49 S at 10:17 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 103 Short Lane at 1:57 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 158 Parkers Mill Creek Rd. at 1:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar Rd. at Spring Creek Baptist Church at 4:20 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 114 Sylvan Rd. at 5:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • South Lee St. at University Station at 1:02 a.m., Child Molestation
  • Tom Hall Circle at 5:28 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Harris St. at 8:18 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Brinson St. at 8:33 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Mathews Dr. at Carvelle Boats at 10:06 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

12/9

  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Fuller Center at 11:16 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:40 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:42, 12:46, 12:51 and 12:54 p.m.
  • Maxwell St. at 1800 block at 2:07 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Redrick St. at 4:29 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property/Damage to Property
  • Hwy 27 E at 4:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Manhattan Street at 5:01 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • Patterson St. at 5:36 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 9:33 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Hosanna Circle at 8:57 a.m., Damage to Property

