Area Beat Report 12/9/21
Published 2:24 pm Friday, December 10, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Garcia, Nicolas (In Jail), 41, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Goodwin, Booker (In Jail), 46, Theft By Taking – Felony/Conspiracy to Commit a felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
12/9
- US Hwy 280 and Claude Harvey Rd. At 7:51 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 645 Hwy 49 S at 10:17 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 103 Short Lane at 1:57 p.m., Information for Officer
- 158 Parkers Mill Creek Rd. at 1:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Lamar Rd. at Spring Creek Baptist Church at 4:20 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 114 Sylvan Rd. at 5:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
- South Lee St. at University Station at 1:02 a.m., Child Molestation
- Tom Hall Circle at 5:28 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Harris St. at 8:18 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Brinson St. at 8:33 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Mathews Dr. at Carvelle Boats at 10:06 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
12/9
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Fuller Center at 11:16 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:40 p.m., Contempt of Court
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 12:42, 12:46, 12:51 and 12:54 p.m.
- Maxwell St. at 1800 block at 2:07 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Redrick St. at 4:29 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property/Damage to Property
- Hwy 27 E at 4:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Manhattan Street at 5:01 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- Patterson St. at 5:36 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 9:33 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Hosanna Circle at 8:57 a.m., Damage to Property