Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/12/21

Published 5:39 pm Monday, December 13, 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bell, Kierra Lashell (In Jail), 29, Holding for Monroe County
  • Carter, Ja’Keem Rashard (In Jail), 21, Speeding/Failure to dim lights/Auxillary Light violation/Seat Belt Violation/DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain lane/Improper U Turn/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Driver Use Due Care/Possession and use of drug-related Objects/Window Tint Violation/Reckless Driving/Driving too fast for conditions
  • Harris, George Edward (In Jail), 35, Reckless Conduct
  • Ingram, Jacob Jamal (Bonded Out), 28, Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Petty, Na’Kevius Laquae (In Jail), 19, Seat Belt Violation/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Reyna, Jose Angel (Bonded Out), 49, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
  • Thomas, Dominique Marie (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to Appear
  • Wingate, Robert William (In Jail), 39, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery/Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/8

  • 500 Lamar Rd. at 10:54 a.m., Crossing state/County guard lines with weapons

12/10

  • GA State Route 30 at Tallent Store Rd. at 11:51 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
  • 123 Dogwood Rd. at 12:59 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 212 Highway 49 North at 1:07 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 132 Stonewall Dr. at 4:20 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • GA State Route 30 at James Hart Rd., Citation for Speeding/Warning for no license on person
  • GA State Route 27 at Frank Chappel Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • 1290 Lamar Rd. at 6:06 p.m., Accident Report
  • 109 Stonewall Dr. at 6:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1101 Southerfield Road at Cooper Lighting at 12:51 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA State Route 3 at Lamar St. at 9:01 a.m., Traffic Stop

12/11

  • GA Hwy 30 West at Buchannan Rd. at 12:28 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 119 North County Line Rd. at 5 p.m., Burglary
  • GA Hwy 27 E at District Line Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 271 S. Freeman Ave. at 1:03 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 222 Lexington Circle at 2:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1412 US Hwy 280 West at Lot B at 4:06 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 1:04 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Moore Rd. near Tallent Store Rd. at 3:43 p.m., Accident Report
  • 218 GA Hwy 45 South at 4 p.m., Warrant Service

12/12

  • 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 104 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:20 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 280 W at Sumter Retirement Village at 10:40 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 129 Packing House Rd. at 11:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 North and Freeman Rd. at 8:39 p.m., Drag Racing
  • US Hwy 280 East near Crumpton Dr. at 9:07 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1727 GA Hwy 30 West at 11:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Daily, Candice Elizabeth, 35, Suspended Registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Harvey, Michael D., 45, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of Alcohol in vehicle
  • Jimenez, Jesus Guadalupe, 28, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Tag/Registration Requirements
  • Mann, Shanita Shantae, 32, Hands Free Device Required – fist offense/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Pounders Jr., Grady Allen, 35, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

12/10

  • Ridge St. at 4:14 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 1:04 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Tag/Registration Requirements
  • Ridge St. at 4:35 a.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
  • Gail St. at 2:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Sharon Dr. at 2:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 12:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mayo St. at Southerfield Rd. at 3:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Manhattan St. at Save-A-Lot at 6:49 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • East Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 7:45 p.m., Suspended Registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • East Lamar at Reese St. at 11:43 p.m., Operating a motor vehicle without a license/Warrant Executed
  • Cotton Ave. at Wheeler St. at 1:59 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident

12/11

  • East Lamar St. at Rees St. at 3:01 a.m., Failure to Appear/DUI-Refusal/Possession and use of drug-related Objects/Open Container of Alcohol in vehicle
  • Forrest St. at GA Hwy 27 at 6:23 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Knollwood Dr. at 6:12 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Armory Dr. at 2:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Rigas Rd. at Sharon Circle at 4:46 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Patterson St. at 9:14 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
  • Forrest St. at 10:39 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • West Church at Millard Fuller St. at 12:22 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of Alcohol in vehicle

12/12

  • West Forsyth St. at 1:32 a.m., Reckless Conduct
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:32 a.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • Magnolia St. at Park Row at 6:23 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Brookdale Dr. at 9:02 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at 10:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • E. Furlow St. at 11:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Vienna Rd. at Southland Heights Apts. at 11:13 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Sylvan Rd. at 12 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Felder St. at 5:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawley St. at 6:33 p.m., Robbery
  • W. Glessner St. at Oak Ave. at 6:54 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • North Jackson St. at 7:38 p.m., Missing Person
  • W. Glessner St. at 10:43 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Scene of Accident
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at D# Americus Gardens Apartments at 11:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

