Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/12/21
Published 5:39 pm Monday, December 13, 2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bell, Kierra Lashell (In Jail), 29, Holding for Monroe County
- Carter, Ja’Keem Rashard (In Jail), 21, Speeding/Failure to dim lights/Auxillary Light violation/Seat Belt Violation/DUI-Alcohol/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain lane/Improper U Turn/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony/Driver Use Due Care/Possession and use of drug-related Objects/Window Tint Violation/Reckless Driving/Driving too fast for conditions
- Harris, George Edward (In Jail), 35, Reckless Conduct
- Ingram, Jacob Jamal (Bonded Out), 28, Terroristic threats and Acts
- Petty, Na’Kevius Laquae (In Jail), 19, Seat Belt Violation/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Reyna, Jose Angel (Bonded Out), 49, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
- Thomas, Dominique Marie (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to Appear
- Wingate, Robert William (In Jail), 39, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery/Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/8
- 500 Lamar Rd. at 10:54 a.m., Crossing state/County guard lines with weapons
12/10
- GA State Route 30 at Tallent Store Rd. at 11:51 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title
- 123 Dogwood Rd. at 12:59 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 212 Highway 49 North at 1:07 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 132 Stonewall Dr. at 4:20 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA State Route 30 at James Hart Rd., Citation for Speeding/Warning for no license on person
- GA State Route 27 at Frank Chappel Rd., Citation for Speeding
- 1290 Lamar Rd. at 6:06 p.m., Accident Report
- 109 Stonewall Dr. at 6:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1101 Southerfield Road at Cooper Lighting at 12:51 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA State Route 3 at Lamar St. at 9:01 a.m., Traffic Stop
12/11
- GA Hwy 30 West at Buchannan Rd. at 12:28 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 119 North County Line Rd. at 5 p.m., Burglary
- GA Hwy 27 E at District Line Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 271 S. Freeman Ave. at 1:03 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 222 Lexington Circle at 2:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1412 US Hwy 280 West at Lot B at 4:06 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 1:04 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Moore Rd. near Tallent Store Rd. at 3:43 p.m., Accident Report
- 218 GA Hwy 45 South at 4 p.m., Warrant Service
12/12
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 104 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:20 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 280 W at Sumter Retirement Village at 10:40 a.m., Welfare Check
- 129 Packing House Rd. at 11:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 North and Freeman Rd. at 8:39 p.m., Drag Racing
- US Hwy 280 East near Crumpton Dr. at 9:07 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1727 GA Hwy 30 West at 11:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Daily, Candice Elizabeth, 35, Suspended Registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Harvey, Michael D., 45, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of Alcohol in vehicle
- Jimenez, Jesus Guadalupe, 28, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Tag/Registration Requirements
- Mann, Shanita Shantae, 32, Hands Free Device Required – fist offense/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Pounders Jr., Grady Allen, 35, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
12/10
- Ridge St. at 4:14 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at 1:04 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Tag/Registration Requirements
- Ridge St. at 4:35 a.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
- Gail St. at 2:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Sharon Dr. at 2:46 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Bessie Mays Circle at 12:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mayo St. at Southerfield Rd. at 3:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Manhattan St. at Save-A-Lot at 6:49 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- East Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 7:45 p.m., Suspended Registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- East Lamar at Reese St. at 11:43 p.m., Operating a motor vehicle without a license/Warrant Executed
- Cotton Ave. at Wheeler St. at 1:59 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
12/11
- East Lamar St. at Rees St. at 3:01 a.m., Failure to Appear/DUI-Refusal/Possession and use of drug-related Objects/Open Container of Alcohol in vehicle
- Forrest St. at GA Hwy 27 at 6:23 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Knollwood Dr. at 6:12 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Armory Dr. at 2:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Rigas Rd. at Sharon Circle at 4:46 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Patterson St. at 9:14 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
- Forrest St. at 10:39 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- West Church at Millard Fuller St. at 12:22 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of Alcohol in vehicle
12/12
- West Forsyth St. at 1:32 a.m., Reckless Conduct
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:32 a.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- Magnolia St. at Park Row at 6:23 a.m., Damage to Property
- Brookdale Dr. at 9:02 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Oglethorpe Avenue at 10:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- E. Furlow St. at 11:07 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Vienna Rd. at Southland Heights Apts. at 11:13 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Sylvan Rd. at 12 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Felder St. at 5:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Crawley St. at 6:33 p.m., Robbery
- W. Glessner St. at Oak Ave. at 6:54 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- North Jackson St. at 7:38 p.m., Missing Person
- W. Glessner St. at 10:43 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at Scene of Accident
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at D# Americus Gardens Apartments at 11:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute