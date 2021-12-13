Several Schley County football players earn All-Region honors for their accomplishments in 2021

ELLAVILLE – After a job well done by the Schley County Football Team in 2021, it is time to “give honor to whom honor is due.” That honor belongs to several Wildcats who earned All-Region accolades for their performances on the field this season.

The Wildcats went 10-2 in 2021 and reached the second round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs before falling to Meter 33-6. During the team’s successful 2021 campaign, several players stood out and distinguished themselves. Here is the list of Wildcats who earned All-Region honors in 2021:

Defensive player of the Year for Region 5A-Public

#11 Sidney Blackwell Senior Middle linebacker

First Team Linebacker

#17 Luke Forehand Junior Outside Linebacker

First Team Quarterback

#14 Jay Kanazawa Sophomore Quarterback

First Team Wide Receivers

#2 JaLewis Solomon Sophomore Wide Receiver

#1 Clinton Jackson Junior Wide Receiver

First Team Tailbacks

#3 Zayden Walker Freshman Running Back

First Team Kicker

#23 Javier Lopez Senior Kicker

All-Academic Team

Michael Minor Senior Middle Linebacker

Second Team Defensive Line

#56 Quentin Edwards Senior Defensive End

Second Team Defensive Back

#18 Carson Westbrook Sophomore Defensive Back

Second Team Offensive Line

#58 Wade Cox Senior Defensive Tackle

#55 Reggie Hinton Junior Defensive Tackle

Second Team Fullbacks

#33 Jack Clark Sophomore Middle Linebacker

Second Team Long Snapper

#61 Wyatt Halstead Sophomore Long Snapper