Several Schley County football players earn All-Region honors for their accomplishments in 2021

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County senior middle linebacker Sidney Blackwell (#9) is seen here making a tackle. Blackwell was named the Region 5A-Public Defensive Player of the year. ATR Archive

ELLAVILLE – After a job well done by the Schley County Football Team in 2021, it is time to “give honor to whom honor is due.” That honor belongs to several Wildcats who earned All-Region accolades for their performances on the field this season.

The Wildcats went 10-2 in 2021 and reached the second round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs before falling to Meter 33-6. During the team’s successful 2021 campaign, several players stood out and distinguished themselves. Here is the list of Wildcats who earned All-Region honors in 2021:

 

Defensive player of the Year for Region 5A-Public

#11 Sidney Blackwell    Senior Middle linebacker

 

First Team Linebacker

#17 Luke Forehand    Junior Outside Linebacker

 

First Team Quarterback

#14 Jay Kanazawa     Sophomore Quarterback

Schley County sophomore quarterback Jay Kanazawa was named First Team All-Region for his performance during the 2021 season.
Photo by Kaia McLennan

First Team Wide Receivers

#2 JaLewis Solomon     Sophomore Wide Receiver

#1 Clinton Jackson       Junior Wide Receiver

 

First Team Tailbacks

#3 Zayden Walker     Freshman Running Back

 

First Team Kicker

#23 Javier Lopez       Senior Kicker

 

All-Academic Team

Michael Minor       Senior Middle Linebacker

 

Second Team Defensive Line

#56 Quentin Edwards     Senior Defensive End

 

Second Team Defensive Back

#18 Carson Westbrook         Sophomore Defensive Back

 

Second Team Offensive Line

#58 Wade Cox            Senior Defensive Tackle

#55 Reggie Hinton     Junior Defensive Tackle

 

Second Team Fullbacks  

#33 Jack Clark         Sophomore Middle Linebacker

 

Second Team Long Snapper

#61 Wyatt Halstead     Sophomore Long Snapper

 

 

 

