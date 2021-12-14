South Georgia Technical College Holds Pinning Ceremony for LPN Graduates

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Eight graduates of the South Georgia Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.

Receiving their pins were Arielle Carter of Americus, pinned by her mother, Yolanda Dobbins LPN; Taylor Horne of Americus, pinned by her friend, Ray Eschmann FNP-C; Priscilla Mburu of Acworth, Jazmine Minter of Americus, pinned by her aunt, Lanita Brown RN; Alexis Norwood of Perry, pinned by her aunt, Terri Harris RN; Cori Phillips of Buena Vista, Shaquaita Robinson of Americus, pinned by her cousin, Lakethia Thomas RN; and Jameelah Williams of Americus, pinned by her advisor, sorority sister Sabra Strickland RN.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford welcomed those in attendance and David Stinchcum gave the invocation. LPN instructor Jennifer Childs provided a class overview and presented a slideshow of the students featuring the students over the course of their studies in the LPN program.

The class speaker chosen for the ceremony was Taylor Horne. In her remarks, she thanked the program instructors for their dedication as well as family and friends who supported her and her classmates as they worked through the demanding LPN program. She also praised her classmates for their dedication to completing the program and for supporting each other. “We couldn’t have made it through this class without each other.” Horne said. “We leaned on each other to get to the end, and here we are.”

After Horne’s speech, Jennifer Childs, fellow practical nursing instructor Christine Rundle, and clinical instructor Leigh Andra Ward presented the pins and a rose to each member of the class.

After the pinning, LPN graduate Jameelah Williams led the class in the Nurse’s Pledge and the lighting of the lamp. Instructor Christine Rundle gave closing remarks followed by a prayer and benediction by graduate Jazmine Minter.

The LPN program at South Georgia Technical College is one of over 200 programs SGTC offers leading to a degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit. Learn more about all of the programs and apply for enrollment at www.southgatech.edu. Spring semester begins January 12.